トランプ氏起訴で無罪主張、起訴の根拠の弱さ指摘する声も

Former US President Donald J. Trump appears in court before Judge Juan Merchan for his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts related to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Andrew Kelly/Pool/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa USA/Sipa USA