W杯カタール大会 決勝戦 在豪サポーター 一人一人の戦い

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - December 19: Sydney fans watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soccer final match between France and Argentina at the World Cup Live Site in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, December 19, 2022. Lionel Messi's Argentina have won the World Cup in a penalty shootout after an amazing final with France ended in a 3-3 draw after extra-time in Qatar. Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images