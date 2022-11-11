ကကွၢ်ကလီ FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE အတၢ်ထုးထီၣ်ရၤလီၤဖဲ SBS အပူၤဒ်လဲၣ်

တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢ FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE အတၢ်ထုးထီၣ်ရၤလီၤန့ၣ်နနုာ်လီၤကွၢ်ကလီအီၤဖဲ SBS ဒီး အပူၤသ့ဝဲန့ၣ်လီၤ.
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ အံၤ ကစးထီၣ်ဝဲဒၣ်ဖဲ ၂ဝ၂၂ လါနိးဝ့ဘၢၣ် ၂၁သီ ဒီး ဖဲအီစထြ့လယါကီၢ်ပူၤအံၤ နုာ်လီၤကွၢ်ကလီအီၤဖဲ SBS တၢ်ရၤလီၤအပူၤသ့ဝဲန့ၣ်လီၤ.
တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢ ၆၄ ဖု ဖဲ Qatar န့ၣ် တၢ်ကဒုးနဲၣ်ကလီဒီး ဒုးနဲၣ်အီၤတဘျီဃီဖဲတၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢအဖၢမုၢ်ဒီးဖဲ SBS VICELAND အပူၤစ့ၢ်ကီး တၢ်ကဒုးနဲၣ်ကလီဝဲ တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢ ၈ဖုန့ၣ်လီၤ.
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ အံၤကစးထီၣ်ဆံးယံၤလဲၣ်
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ အံၤကစးထီၣ်ဖဲလါနိးဝ့ဘၢၣ် ၂၁ဒီး ဖဲအီစထြ့လယါကီၢ်ပူၤအံၤ တၢ်ကဘိးဘၣ်ရၤလီၤဒုးနဲၣ်ကလီအီၤဖဲ SBS တၢ်ရၤလီၤအပူၤန့ၣ်လီၤ.
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ မုၢ်နံၤဒီးတၢ်ဆၢကတီၢ်
ဒ်အမ့ၢ်တၢ်အိးထီၣ်တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢမူးအသိး ပှၤတူၢ်လိာ်တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲမူးဘျီအဝဲအံၤ လၢအမ့ၢ် ဟံၣ်ကစၢ် Qatar ကလိာ်ကွဲပြၢဒီး Ecuador ဖျၢၣ်ထူကရူၢ်န့ၣ်လီၤ. မ့မ့ၢ် Serbia ဒီး Switzerland ဖျၢၣ်ထူကရူၢ်န့ၣ် ကလိာ်ကွဲပြၢဝဲဒၣ်ဖဲလါဒံၤစဲဘၢၣ် ၃သီန့ၣ်လီၤ (AEDT).
- Group Stage: November 21 - December 3
- Round of 16: December 4 - 7
- Quarter-Finals: December 10 - 11
- Semi-Finals: December 14 - 15
- 3rd vs 4th playoff: December 18
- World Cup Final: December 19
ကွၢ်ကီ 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ ဖဲ TV — ကွဲၤထံၣ်ဟူအပူၤ
SBS ဒီး SBS VICELAND ကဘိးဘၣ်ရၤလီၤဒုးနဲၣ်ကလီဝဲတၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢ ၆၄ ဖုခဲလၢာ် ဒီးကွၢ်ကီအီၤဖဲဟံၣ်ပူၤသ့ဝဲဒၣ်န့ၣ်လီၤ. သန့ခံခါလၢအဘိးဘၣ်ရၤလီၤ FIFA World Cup တဘျီအံၤခဲလၢာ်န့ၣ် ကအိၣ်ဝဲဒၣ် အနၣ်ရံၣ် ၅ဝဝ န့ၣ်လီၤ.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar Source: Getty / Getty Images
တၢ်ဘိးဘၣ်ရၤလီၤ တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢ ၆၄ ခါအမဲာ်ညါန့ၣ် - တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢ ၈ ခါန့ၣ် တၢ်ကဘိးဘၣ်ရၤစ့ၢ်ကီးဝဲဒၣ်အီၤဖဲ SBS VICELAND အပူၤ - ဖဲပတၢ်ဒုးနဲၣ်အကျါန့ၣ်ကပၣ်ဃုာ် World Cup Daily ကိးနံၤဒဲးတၢ်ပြၢ ဒီး တၢ်ဒုးနဲၣ်ကဒါက့ၤ FIFA TV Preview Shows ဒီး တၢ်ကက့ၤထုးထီၣ်ဘိးဘၣ်ရၤလီၤဒုးနဲၣ်ဖျါကဒါက့ၤ ၂ဝ၂၂နံၣ် World Cup တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢလၢအဂ့ၤကတၢၢ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်စ့ၢ်ကီးန့ၣ်လီၤ.
တၢ်ဒုးနဲၣ်တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢအဆၢကတီၢ်န့ၣ် ကမ့ၢ်ဝဲဒၣ်လၢ ပှၤအဲၣ်ဖျၢၣ်ထူသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်ဘၣ်သးအီၤ, ကရူၢ် ၇ဖု အတၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢန့ၣ်ကမ့ၢ်ဝဲဒၣ်ဖဲမုၢ်နၤခီ ၉နၣ်ရံၣ် (AEDT) ဒီး ကရူၢ်အဖု ၂ဝ တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢ်န့ၣ်ကစးထီၣ်ဖဲဂီၤခီ ၈နၣ်ရံၣ် (AEDT) န့ၣ်လီၤ.
World Cup Daily Show အတၢ်ရဲၣ်တၢ်ကျဲၤဒီး FIFA TV Preview Show အတၢ်ရဲၣ်တၢ်ကျဲၤ
World Cup Daily အတၢ်ရဲၣ်တၢ်ကျဲၤန့ၣ် မ့ၢ်တၢ်ဒုးနဲၣ်ဖျါ FIFA World Cup
FIFA World Cup တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢကိးဖုဒဲးအတၢ်လိာ်ကွဲအဂ့ၢ် ဒ်သိးပှၤအီစထြ့လယါဖိသ့ၣ်တဖၣ် ကထံၣ်သ့ၣ်ညါဘၣ်အီၤန့ၣ်လီၤ.
တၢ်ဘိးဘၣ်ရၤလီၤတၢ်ရဲၣ်တၢ်ကျဲၤသ့ၣ်တဖၣ် ကဘၣ်ဃုာ်ဒီး တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢအတၢ်အိၣ်သးလီၤဆီသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်အဂ့ၢ်, တၢ်က့ၤကွၢ်ကဒါက့ၤတၢ်လိာ်ကွဲအဂ့ၢ်ဖုၣ်ကိး, ပှၤသ့ပှၤဘၣ်လၢဖျၢၣ်ထူအဂ့ၢ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်အတၢ်ပဲၤထံနီၤဖး, တၢ်သံကွၢ်သံဒိးလၢအလီၤဆီသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်ဒီး တၢ်ကကွဲမုာ်တဲသကိးစ့ၢ်ကီးတၢ်ဒီးဖျၢၣ်ထံပှၤမံၤဟူသၣ်ဖျါသ့ၣ်တဖၣ် အမဲာ်ညါန့ၣ် ကပၣ်ဃုာ်ဒီး တၢ်ကစီၣ်, တၢ်ထံၣ် လၢခံကတၢၢ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ် ဒီး တၢ်အိၣ်သးနီၣ်နီၣ်ဖဲ Qatar, အီစထြ့လယါကီၢ်ဒီး ဟီၣ်ခိၣ်ဒီဘ့ၣ် သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်န့ၣ်လီၤ.
စးထီၣ်ဖဲဟါခီ ၅:၃ဝ (AEDT) ကိးနၤဒဲးန့ၣ် တၢ်ကစးထီၣ် ထုးထီၣ်ရၤလီၤဝဲဒၣ် World Cup Daily အတၢ်ရဲၣ်တၢ်ကျဲၤအံၤဖဲ SBS အပူၤဒီး မ့ၢ်ဝံၤန့ၣ် ကပိာ်ထွဲအသးဒီး FIFA TV Preview Show အတၢ်ရဲၣ်တၢ်ကျဲၤန့ၣ်လီၤ. ဒံၣ်ကၠ့ၣ်ထၢၣ်အတၢ်ဒုးနဲၣ်ဖျါအဆိကတၢၢ်ဖဲ VOD န့ၣ် ကကွၢ်အီၤသ့ဖဲ SBS On Demand အပူၤန့ၣ်လီၤ.
FIFA World Cup တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢလၢအလီၤဆီသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်
SBS On Demand အတၢ်ရဲၣ်တၢ်ကျဲၤန့ၣ် ကဒုးနဲၣ်ဝဲဒၣ် () တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢလီၤဆီ ၂၅ ဖု လၢအဘၣ်တၢ်စးထီၣ်လိာ်ကွဲတ့ၢ်အီၤဖဲ ၁၉၈၆နံၣ် တုၤလၢ ၂ဝ၁၈နံၣ် အတီၢ်ပူၤ ဒ်သိးပှၤကွၢ်ကီတၢ်ဖိသ့ၣ်တဖၣ် ကထံၣ်သ့ၣ်ညါဘၣ်ဖျၢၣ်ထူတၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢလၢအဂ့ၤမးသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်အဂ့ၢ်န့ၣ်လီၤ.
အပူၤကွံာ်တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢလၢအလီၤဆီသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်န့ၣ် တၢ်ကဒုးနဲၣ်စ့ၢ်ကီးဝဲဒၣ်ဖဲ SBS ဒီး SBS VICELAND အပူၤန့ၣ်လီၤ.
ကွၢ်ဘၣ် 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ ဖဲ SBS On Demand
ဖဲနချုးအဆၢကတီၢ်တဘျီလၢ်လၢ် နကွၢ်ကီကလီ FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ live အတၢ်ရၤလီၤ ဒီးကွၢ်ကီတၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢ ၆၄ ဖုလၢၤအဂီၢ် တ့ဒုးအိၣ်ထီၣ်ဘၣ်န တခါတက့ၢ်.
World Cup တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်နကွၢ်ကီကလီအီၤဖဲ , လီပှာ်ယဲၤသန့အပူၤသ့အသိး နဒုးဘျးစဲအီၤဒီးန TVs (ကွဲထံၣ်ဟူ) ဒီးကွၢ်အီၤသ့ဝဲစ့ၢ်ကီး , မ့တမ့ၢ်ဘၣ်တခီနကွၢ် ခီဖျိပှၤဖဲ e ဒီး အပူၤသ့ဝဲစ့ၢ်ကီးန့ၣ်လီၤ.
ဒ်အမ့ၢ်တၢ်မၤလီၤတံၣ်လၢနကကွၢ်ကီဘၣ် တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢအတၢ်ဟူးတၢ်ဂဲၤသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်အဂီၢ် အခဲအံၤန့ၣ် မ့ၢ်ဝဲဆၢကတီၢ်အဂ့ၤလၢ နကတ့ထီၣ်ပာ် တၢ်ဒုးသ့ၣ်နီၣ်ထီၣ် (notifications) — မ့ၢ်ပကစးထီၣ်ဒုးနဲၣ်အီၤအခါဖဲလဲၣ်, ပာ်ဖျါထီၣ်တၢ်ဂ့ၢ်လီၤဆီအခါဖဲလဲၣ်ဒီး က့ၤဒုးနဲၣ်ကဒါက့ၤတၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်အခါဖဲလဲၣ်န့ၣ် ကအိၣ်ဖျါထီၣ်ဝဲဒၣ်ဖဲ SBS On Demand app အပူၤန့ၣ်လီၤ.
အဆိအတၢၢ်န့ၣ် နကဘၣ်မၤမူထီၣ် တၢ်ဒုးသ့ၣ်နီၣ်ထီၣ် (notifications) ဖဲနလီတဲစိ မ့တမ့ၢ် စဲးလၢသူအီၤတဖျၢၣ်ဖျၢၣ်အပူၤန့ၣ်လီၤ.
- ဆီၣ်လီၤ SETTINGS ဖဲနစဲးဖိ (လီတဲစိ) အပူၤ;
- ဆီၣ်လီၤ SBS On Demand App;
- မၤနီၣ် ON (တၢ်ဒုးသ့ၣ်နီၣ်ထီၣ် ) notifications.
မ့ၢ်ဝံၤန့ၣ် SBS On Demand app လၢအအိၣ်ဖဲနစဲးအပူၤန့ၣ် ;
- ဆီၣ်လီၤ APP SETTINGS;
- လၢနကသ့ၣ်ညါဘၣ်တၢ်ရဲၣ်တၢ်ကျဲၤသီအဂီၢ် ဆီၣ်လီၤဖဲ NEW EPISODES အဖီလာ်တက့ၢ်. တၢ်မၤနီၣ်ဖိအံၤကဆီတလဲအသးဆူအလွဲၢ်ဘီန့ၣ်လီၤ.
- လၢနကသ့ၣ်ညါဘၣ်တၢ်ရဲၣ်တၢ်ကျဲၤလၢအပူၤကွံာ်လံသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်အဂီၢ် ဆီၣ်လီၤဖဲ EXPIRING EPISODES အဖီလာ်တက့ၢ်. တၢ်မၤနီၣ်ဖိအံၤကဆီတလဲအသးဆူအလွဲၢ်ဘီန့ၣ်လီၤ.
နမၤအီၤဒ်တၢ်ဒုးနဲၣ်ဖျါအသိးတဆီဘၣ်တဆီမ့ၢ်ဝံၤန့ၣ် မၤနီၣ်ပာ် 'FIFA World Cup 2022' ဒ်အမ့ၢ်တၢ်ဒုးနဲၣ်ဖျါလၢအကွၢ်အီၤမုာ်ကတၢၢ်တခါတက့ၢ်. လၢနကမၤအီၤဒ်အံၤအဂီၢ်န့ၣ် ဆီၣ်လီၤဘၣ်ဖဲ သးဂီၤဖိ လၢအအိၣ်ဖျါဖဲတၢ်ကပၤထံးန့ၣ်တက့ၢ်.
ဖဲ SBS On Demand တၢ်ဒုးနဲၣ်အပူၤန့ၣ် တၢ်ဒုးနဲၣ်တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢအဖၢမုၢ်အတၢ်ရဲၣ်တၢ်ကျဲၤ, တၢ်ပာ်ဖျါထီၣ်တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢအတၢ်လီၤဆီသ့ၣ်တဖၣ် ဒီး က့ၤဒုးနဲၣ်ကဒါက့ၤတၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢ သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်အမဲာ်ညါန့ၣ် နကွၢ်ကီ တၢ်ဂ့ၢ်တၢ်ကျိၤလီၤဆီသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်အံၤဖဲ SBS Sport လီပှာ်ယဲၤသန့အပူၤစ့ၢ်ကီးသ့ဝဲန့ၣ်လီၤ.
တၢ်က့ၤဒိကနၣ်ကဒါတၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢအလၢအပှဲၤ
တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢကိးဖုဒဲးန့ၣ် နဒိကနၣ်ကဒါက့ၤအီၤဖဲကွဲၤလ့လိၤ English ကျိာ်ဒီး Arabic ကျိာ်အပူၤသ့ဝဲဒၣ်န့ၣ်လီၤ.
ကတ့ဒုးအိၣ်ထီၣ် SBS On Demand account ဒ်လဲၣ်
တၢ်တ့ဒုးအိၣ်ထီၣ် SBS On Demand account န့ၣ်မ့ၢ်ဝဲကလီကလီလၢနတလိၣ်ဟ့ၣ်အဘူးအလဲဘၣ်န့ၣ်လီၤ!
ကျိၤကျဲလၢအညီ:
- အိးထီၣ် On Demand app /
- ဆီၣ်လီၤဖဲ Log in / Sign Up
- ဃုထၢ Create A New Account
- ဒိးလီၤနဂ့ၢ်နကျိၤအလၢအပှဲၤ လၢအပၣ်ဃုာ်: မံၤ, လီပရၢ , မုၣ်ခွါ, ဒီး နအိၣ်ဖျဲၣ်အမုၢ်နံၤမုၢ်သီတက့ၢ်
- ဃုထၢဆီၣ်လီၤဖဲ Create Account - ဖဲန့ၢ်အလီၢ်ခံနကဒိးန့ၢ်ဘၣ်လီပရၢတဘ့ၣ်လၢနကအၢၣ်လီၤတူၢ်လိာ်လၢနကဒုးအိၣ်ထီၣ်န SBS account အံၤန့ၣ်လီၤ.
- ဖဲန့ၣ်ဝံၤအလီၢ်ခံနဃုသ့ၣ်ညါကွၢ်ဃုတၢ်လၢနအဲၣ်ဒိးသ့ၣ်ညါအီၤသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်န့ၢ်ဝဲခဲလၢာ်န့ၣ်လီၤ.
How to watch the complete 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE – Full SBS schedule
Monday, November 21
Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador
2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview
10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - England v Iran
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Watch now via SBS On Demand
Cameroon v England 1990 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches
Tuesday, November 22
Group A - Senegal v Netherlands
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - USA v Wales
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Watch now via SBS On Demand
USA v Iran 1998 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Denmark v Tunisia
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, November 23
Group C - Mexico v Poland
2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - France v Australia
5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Morocco v Croatia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Germany v Japan
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, November 24
Group E - Spain v Costa Rica
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Belgium v Canada
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, November 25
Group H - Portugal v Ghana
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Brazil v Serbia
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - Wales v Iran
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group A - Qatar v Senegal
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, November 26
Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador
2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - England v USA
5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Tunisia v Australia
7:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, November 27
Group D - France v Denmark
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Argentina v Mexico
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Japan v Costa Rica
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Belgium v Morocco
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, November 28
Group F - Croatia v Canada
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Spain v Germany
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Cameroon v Serbia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, November 29
Group G - Brazil v Switzerland
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Portugal v Uruguay
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, November 30
Group A - Netherlands v Qatar
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group A - Ecuador v Senegal
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group B - Wales v England
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - Iran v USA
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 1
Group D - Australia v Denmark
1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Tunisia v France
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group C - Poland v Argentina
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 2
Group F - Croatia v Belgium
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Canada v Morocco
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group E - Japan v Spain
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Costa Rica v Germany
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 3
Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal
1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Ghana v Uruguay
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group G - Cameroon v Brazil
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Serbia v Switzerland
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 4
Round of 16 - 1A v 2B
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1C v 2D
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 5
Round of 16 - 1D v 2C
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1B v 2A
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, December 6
Round of 16 - 1E v 2F
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1G v 2H
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, December 7
Round of 16 - 1F v 2E
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1H v 2G
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 8
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 9
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 10
Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 11
Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 12
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, December 13
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, December 14
Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 15
Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 16
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 17
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 18
Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 19
Final - Semi-Final Winners
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides
Listen with SBS Audio
Download the SBS Radio app Source: SBS
SBS Audio
All matches will be available in English and Arabic, with up to 2 additional languages streams via .