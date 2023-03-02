សិក្សាភាសាអង់គ្លេសភាគទី27៖ វគ្គល្អបំផុតរបស់យើងពីឆ្នាំ2022

SBS Learn English will help you speak, understand and connect in Australia - view all episodes.





Transcript:





(Note: This is not a word-for-word transcript)





Josipa



Hi Janine





Janine



Hi Josipa





Josipa



So, how do you want to start this special episode?





Janine



Well, like with all our podcasts…because we always try to do the right and respectful thing, so we start with the Acknowledgment of Country.





Josipa



Why don’t you read it this time, and because it’s our special episode I’ll give you a little bit of the music in the background.





Janine



SBS acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of Country and their connections and continuous care for the skies, lands and waterways throughout Australia.





Josipa



Awesome! So, why are we doing this special episode?





Janine



It’s been a big year, we had our first birthday recently, so why not mark it.





Josipa



Yes, why not. And, how do you want to do it?





Janine



Maybe we could each chose one episode we consider the best.





Josipa



I like that, but first we need to talk about what the best means. How do you judge what is the best?





Janine



Well, the best for me is an episode that I’m the most proud of. One that gives me a good feeling when I listen to it. Like, if I’m smiling and nodding when I’m listening to it, I know that it’s a good episode. How about you?





Josipa



I was thinking like you but I don’t think I could pick just one, so I’m changing my approach and the best episode for me is the one from which I learnt the most.





Janine



Ok, now I’m curious, which episode did you choose and what did you learn?





Josipa



Well, after I worked on this episode, let’s just say, I was finally able to understand my dentist.





Janine



Aaaa episode 8, called Visiting a dentist. Yes, we published that in March, remind us…





Josipa



Do you want to hear a part of it?





Janine



Sure





Josipa



Here we go…



Janine



I would have never guessed that this is the episode you learnt the most from, but I see what you mean, just this part is packed with vocabulary.





Josipa



Yes, and during COVID was the first time I went to see a dentist in Australia, as I normally go the dentist when I visit my family back home in Europe where I get great service at a much lower cost. But then, we couldn’t travel because of COVID, and I had to see a dentist here, and I needed to learn the vocabulary for visiting a dentist. But, you know, that’s something that happens to learners all the time.





Janine



What do you mean?





Josipa



Well, as soon as you start feeling comfortable with language, you realise that there is yet another topic for which you are missing a phrase or vocabulary. When it comes to learning the language, the journey never stops. There’s always something new to learn.





Janine



That’s so true. Nǐ zhīdào wǒ zàixué zhōngwén ma?





That means: ‘Did you know that I’m learning Chinese?’ I’ve been learning Chinese for over 20 years and it’s been a very stop/start journey. Sometimes it’s so frustrating because I feel like I make such slow progress but I love how you can learn about a culture through the language.





Josipa



Yes, me too. So, which episode makes you proud the most?





Janine



Our first episode, of course





Josipa



I’m glad you chose this episode; it’s been a long time since I heard it.





Janine



Then, what are you waiting for, play it!



Josipa



It’s gonna be a scorcher! I love that phrase! You know that I had never heard of that expression until you added it into the script?





Janine



Really? In my house we say it all the time.





Josipa



It’s one of those phrases you can’t learn in books. Australia has so many interesting expressions that can really be quite fun to use.





And that’s why I believe when learning a new language, it is important to make the most of content like the one we produce here at SBS because it helps you speed up the learning by practising.





Janine



That’s one of the reasons we’ve made this particular podcast for higher level learners. Lots of learners might reach an OK level of English and this is exactly the danger time!





Because it’s when your language skills stagnate – or stop. Why? Because no-one corrects you anymore and you lose motivation. BUT this means that your opportunities for improving your career and life in Australia might also slow down.





That’s why we made this podcast. So you can easily listen while still doing all the busy things in your life and keep learning and improving.





Josipa



You know what’s my favourite thing about working on SBS Learn English is? Other than working with you, of course...





Janine



Let me guess... is it, hearing from our learners?





Josipa



Bingo! Yes! Just last week we received a lovely message from the Cooma Multicultural Centre in Southern NSW who let us know that their volunteer teachers have been using our lessons every week. So we just want to shout out to Effie, the volunteer teacher there.





Janine



Thanks for getting in contact and thanks to all the volunteer teachers that donate their time. We think you are all amazing!





Josipa



It's been a fantastic year, Janine and I can';t wait to see what the next one will bring.





Janine



I know, we are going to keep making more lessons, podcasts and videos for all level learners. So, please get in touch and let us know what you like, don't like, what topics would you like us to cover.





Josipa



Keep listening!





Janine



Keep learning !



