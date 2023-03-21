អ្វីៗគ្រប់យ៉ាងដែលអ្នកត្រូវធ្វើ ប្រសិនបើអ្នកជួបគ្រោះថ្នាក់ចរាចរណ៍នៅប្រទេសអូស្ត្រាលី

Key Points
- All drivers involved in a car crash must stop by law and exchange details.
- Police in Australia only need to attend major car collisions, where there are injuries, or other potentially illegal, compounding factors involved.
- In most cases, drivers involved in minor collisions can work out the next steps by themselves.
- Those involved in transport accidents may be able to lodge claims for damage or injuries through private car insurance, CTP insurance or workers compensation, depending on their circumstances.
Resources:
- New South Wales
- Victoria
- Northern Territory (TIO)
- Queensland
- South Australia
- Tasmania
- Western Australia
- Financial Rights