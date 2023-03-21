អ្វីៗគ្រប់យ៉ាងដែលអ្នកត្រូវធ្វើ ប្រសិនបើអ្នកជួបគ្រោះថ្នាក់ចរាចរណ៍នៅប្រទេសអូស្ត្រាលី

Car Crash

Car Crash Source: Moment RF / Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

ការប៉ះទង្គិចគ្នារវាងរថយន្តនិងម៉ូតូអាចមានច្រើនលើសលប់ បើទោះបីជាមិនមានមនុស្សណាម្នាក់រងរបួស ហើយការខូចខាតយានយន្ត ឬទ្រព្យសម្បត្តិមានតិចតួចក្តី ។ នេះគឺជាការណែនាំជាជំហាន ៗ អំពីអ្វីដែលត្រូវធ្វើ ប្រសិនបើអ្នកនៅក្នុងគ្រោះថ្នាក់ចរាចរណ៍ធំក្តី ឬតិចតួចក្តីនៅប្រទេសអូស្ត្រាលី។ វានិយាយអំពីរបៀបដែលអ្នកអាចស្វែងរកជំនួយ និងសិទ្ធិរបស់អ្នក ថាតើអ្នកមានកំហុសឬអត់?

Key Points
  • All drivers involved in a car crash must stop by law and exchange details.
  • Police in Australia only need to attend major car collisions, where there are injuries, or other potentially illegal, compounding factors involved.
  • In most cases, drivers involved in minor collisions can work out the next steps by themselves.
  • Those involved in transport accidents may be able to lodge claims for damage or injuries through private car insurance, CTP insurance or workers compensation, depending on their circumstances.

