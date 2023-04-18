តើអ្នកអាចធានាបាននូវការយល់ព្រមផ្លូវភេទតាមរបៀបណា?

Key Points
- Sexual violence is any kind of sexual activity that is unwanted or is undertaken due to pressure, manipulation, or intimidation.
- Sexual violence can be physical, psychological and emotional. It can be inflicted in person or through media (such as online).
- The strengthening of sexual consent laws in some Australian jurisdictions means all people who engage in sexual activity should ensure they have affirmative consent.
- The Australian education system is improving its sexual consent curriculum.