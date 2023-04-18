តើអ្នកអាចធានាបាននូវការយល់ព្រមផ្លូវភេទតាមរបៀបណា?

នៅប្រទេសអូស្ត្រាលី សកម្មភាពផ្លូវភេទដែលមិនមានការព្រមព្រៀងគ្នា គឺជាបទល្មើសឧក្រិដ្ឋ មិនថាវាកើតឡើងក្នុងជីវិតពិត ឬតាមអនឡាញឡើយ។ នៅក្នុងរដ្ឋនិងដែនដីមួយចំនួន ជនល្មើសដែលត្រូវបានចោទប្រកាន់ពីបទរំលោភផ្លូវភេទត្រូវតែបញ្ជាក់នៅក្នុងតុលាការថា ពួកគេបានទទួលការយល់ព្រម មុនពេលចូលរួមក្នុងសកម្មភាពផ្លូវភេទ។ តើអ្នកអាចធានាថា អ្នករួមភេទដោយការយល់ព្រមដោយរបៀបណា?

Key Points
  • Sexual violence is any kind of sexual activity that is unwanted or is undertaken due to pressure, manipulation, or intimidation.
  • Sexual violence can be physical, psychological and emotional. It can be inflicted in person or through media (such as online).
  • The strengthening of sexual consent laws in some Australian jurisdictions means all people who engage in sexual activity should ensure they have affirmative consent.
  • The Australian education system is improving its sexual consent curriculum.
