របៀបត្រៀមខ្លួនសម្រាប់ខ្យល់ព្យុះ និងទឹកជំនន់នៅក្នុងប្រទេសអូស្រ្តាលី

Highlights
- Preparing for a severe storm or flood may take days.
- Step one is to know your risk level, so you can have an emergency plan ready.
- Make sure everyone in your household knows the emergency plan in case they are home alone.
- Monitor weather conditions and prepare your property before a storm hits.
- Always keep emergency supplies in case you need to stay inside or evacuate.
For additional information, visit your local state and territory emergency services websites:
- )
Advertisement
In case of emergency, dial triple zero (000).