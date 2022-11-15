របៀបត្រៀមខ្លួនសម្រាប់ខ្យល់ព្យុះ និងទឹកជំនន់នៅក្នុងប្រទេសអូស្រ្តាលី

SBS ខ្មែរ

VIC FLOODS

SES personnel helping a family evacuate their home in Shepparton, Victoria (2022). Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

នៅក្នុងទស្សវត្សរ៍ចុងក្រោយនេះ ប្រទេសអូស្ត្រាលីបានជួបប្រទះនូវព្រឹត្តិការណ៍ទឹកជំនន់ដ៏អាក្រក់បំផុត នៅក្នុងប្រវត្តិសាស្ត្ររបស់ខ្លួន ដែលបានកត់ត្រាទុក។ ចន្លោះឆ្នាំ 2020-2022 តំបន់ធំៗខ្លះ ត្រូវបានជន់លិចរហូតដល់ទៅបីបួនដង។ ដោយសារភ្លៀងធ្លាក់ខ្លាំងៗ ម្តងហើយម្តងទៀត បានធ្វើឱ្យប្រព័ន្ធទឹកទន្លេហូរហៀរ។ សហគមន៍ មួយចំនួនដែលងាយរងគ្រោះដោយទឹកជំនន់ បានជួបប្រទះនឹងគ្រោះមហន្តរាយដែលខូចខាតដល់ហេដ្ឋារចនាសម្ព័ន្ធ ផ្ទះសម្បែង និងសូម្បីតែបាត់បង់អាយុជីវិតទៀតផង។ ដូច្នេះ តើអ្នកអាចដឹងបានដោយរបៀបណាថា តើព្រឹត្តិការណ៍អាកាសធាតុធ្ងន់ធ្ងរនឹងជិតមកដល់?ហើយតើអ្នកគួរត្រៀមខ្លួនធ្វើដូចម្តេច? តើអ្នកអាចសុំជំនួយពីអ្នកណា? ហើយគួរនៅ ឬត្រូវជម្លៀស?

Highlights
  • Preparing for a severe storm or flood may take days.
  • Step one is to know your risk level, so you can have an emergency plan ready.
  • Make sure everyone in your household knows the emergency plan in case they are home alone.
  • Monitor weather conditions and prepare your property before a storm hits.
  • Always keep emergency supplies in case you need to stay inside or evacuate.

For additional information, visit your local state and territory emergency services websites:
In case of emergency, dial triple zero (000).
