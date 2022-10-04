SBS ខ្មែរ

តើអ្នកអាចជួយមនុស្សជាទីស្រឡាញ់ដែលកំពុងតែញៀនស្រា បានដោយរបៀបណា?

SBS ខ្មែរ

pixabay ri_ya.jpg

Alcoholism is a progressive disease that worsens if the sufferer remains in active addiction. Alcoholics tend to increase consumption to obtain the same high.

Published 4 October 2022 at 1:37pm
By Chiara Pazzano 
Presented by Sopharany Hay
Source: SBS

គ្រឿងស្រវឹងដើរតួនាទីដ៏ចំបងមួយនៃការប្រាស្រ័យទាក់ទងនៅក្នុងសង្គមរបស់មនុស្សជាច្រើននៅប្រទេសអូស្ត្រាលី។ ប៉ុន្តែអ្នកដែលមានបញ្ហាសេពគ្រឿងស្រវឹងច្រើនជ្រុល បង្កគ្រោះថ្នាក់ទាំងខ្លួនឯង និងអ្នកដទៃ។ យើងនឹងស្វែងយល់ពីរបៀបកំណត់ថាតើមនុស្សជាទីស្រឡាញ់របស់អ្នកបានវិវត្តន៍ទៅជាអ្នកដែលញៀនស្រាដែរឬទេ និងវិធីជួយដល់ពួកគេ។

Highlights
  • According to ABS data published in March 2022, one in four people aged 18 years or older exceeded the alcohol guideline in 2020-21
  • Alcoholism is the inability to control drinking due to physical and emotional alcohol dependence
  • People who have migrated to Australia are less likely to drink alcohol excessively
  • It can be difficult for family members to have a loved one with a drinking disorder, but help is available

ប្រសិនបើអ្នកត្រូវការជំនួយ អ្នកអាចទូរសព្ទ ឬចុចលើតំណភ្ជាប់​សេវាកម្មខាងក្រោម៖
