តើអ្នកអាចជួយមនុស្សជាទីស្រឡាញ់ដែលកំពុងតែញៀនស្រា បានដោយរបៀបណា?

Highlights
- According to ABS data published in March 2022, one in four people aged 18 years or older exceeded the alcohol guideline in 2020-21
- Alcoholism is the inability to control drinking due to physical and emotional alcohol dependence
- People who have migrated to Australia are less likely to drink alcohol excessively
- It can be difficult for family members to have a loved one with a drinking disorder, but help is available
ប្រសិនបើអ្នកត្រូវការជំនួយ អ្នកអាចទូរសព្ទ ឬចុចលើតំណភ្ជាប់សេវាកម្មខាងក្រោម៖