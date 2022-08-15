ម៉ាសត្រូវពាក់ជាកំហិតនៅស៊ីដនីមួយសប្តាហ៍ទៀត ខណៈដែលរដ្ឋនិងដែនដីនានាបើកព្រំដែនទទួលអ្នកស្រុកម៉ែលប៊ន

The NSW Premier mandated masks in several settings in Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Shoalhaven and Wollongong local government areas.

The NSW Premier mandated masks in several settings in Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Shoalhaven and Wollongong local government areas. Source: Photo by Mariah Solomon on Unsplash

រដ្ឋាភិបាលញូវសៅវែលបានបន្តបទបញ្ជាពាក់ម៉ាសជាកំហិតរយៈពេលមួយសប្តាហ៍ទៀត ដោយត្រូវពាក់នៅលើមធ្យោបាយដឹកជញ្ជូនសាធារណៈ និងទីកន្លែងក្នុងអគារភាគច្រើន នៅតំបន់ទីក្រុង Greater Sydney, Blue Mountains, Illawarra និង Shellharbour ។

