ម៉ាសត្រូវពាក់ជាកំហិតនៅស៊ីដនីមួយសប្តាហ៍ទៀត ខណៈដែលរដ្ឋនិងដែនដីនានាបើកព្រំដែនទទួលអ្នកស្រុកម៉ែលប៊ន
The NSW Premier mandated masks in several settings in Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Shoalhaven and Wollongong local government areas. Source: Photo by Mariah Solomon on Unsplash
រដ្ឋាភិបាលញូវសៅវែលបានបន្តបទបញ្ជាពាក់ម៉ាសជាកំហិតរយៈពេលមួយសប្តាហ៍ទៀត ដោយត្រូវពាក់នៅលើមធ្យោបាយដឹកជញ្ជូនសាធារណៈ និងទីកន្លែងក្នុងអគារភាគច្រើន នៅតំបន់ទីក្រុង Greater Sydney, Blue Mountains, Illawarra និង Shellharbour ។
