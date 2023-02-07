ការចិញ្ចឹមកូននៅក្នុងប្រទេសអូស្រ្តាលី៖ ហេតុអ្វីបានជាការបង្រៀនកូនឱ្យចេះហែលទឹក មានសារសំខាន់?

Elementary Students Taking a Swim Class

Water competency goes beyond just knowing how to swim. Getting in and out of water safely, breath control, floating and recognising hazards are examples of key aquatic skills Credit: FatCamera/Getty Images

ការជួយឱ្យកូនៗរបស់លោកអ្នក ក្លាយទៅជាអ្នកហែលទឹកប្រកបដោយសុវត្ថិភាព គឺសំខាន់ ជាពិសេសនៅពេលដែលរស់នៅក្នុងកន្លែងដែល ការចូលរួម សកម្មភាព នៅក្នុងទឹក គឺជារឿងធម្មតា។ នៅប្រទេសអូស្ត្រាលី ដោយមិនគិតពីអាយុ ឬបទពិសោធន៍ពីមុនមក មានជម្រើសសម្រាប់កុមារដើម្បីអភិវឌ្ឍជំនាញដែលត្រូវការ។

Key Points
  • Swimming education should cover water survival and safety skills
  • Key aquatic competencies for children depend on their age
  • Primary schools deliver swimming and water safety programs and states/territories offer sports vouchers for swim lessons

Voucher Schemes for swimming/sports across states and territories

NSW 
First Lap swimming vouchers
for children aged 3 – 6 years old. 
NT
Sports vouchers
for primary school children.
Water Safety program
for children under 5 years old
QLD 
SA
Sports Vouchers
form children 5 – 15 years.
TAS
Ticket to play
vouchers.
VIC
Get Active Kids
Voucher Program
WA
Kids Sport
program 
