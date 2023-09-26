ដំណើរការលក់រថយន្តដែលប្រើរួចនៅក្នុងប្រទេសអូស្ត្រាលី៖ បញ្ជីត្រួតពិនិត្យ និងគន្លឹះ

Australia Explained - Selling your Car - Young Man Taking a Picture of His Car

Credit: XiXinXing/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

អាស្រ័យលើទីកន្លែងដែលអ្នករស់នៅក្នុងប្រទេសអូស្ត្រាលី មានតម្រូវការខុសៗគ្នានៅពេលលក់រថយន្តដែលប្រើប្រាស់រួច ឬរថយន្តជជុះ។ ការយល់ដឹងអំពីជំហានចាំបាច់មួយចំនួន និងអនុសាសន៍នានាពេញមួយដំណើរការលក់នេះ រាប់ចាប់ពីការរៀបចំរថយន្តរបស់អ្នក រហូតដល់បញ្ចប់ការលក់ដូរសព្វគ្រប់ ដើម្បីអាចធានាបាន នូវការផ្ទេរកម្មសិទ្ធិដោយរលូន និងស្របច្បាប់។

Key Points
  • There are three car-selling avenues in Australia: person-to-person, through a dealership or via auction.
  • Things to consider when selling privately, include pricing, any repairs needed beforehand and in certain states a mandatory roadworthy compliance check.
  • Completing a transfer of registration as required by your motor registry authority, is mandatory after selling your car.
នេះជាអ្វីដែលលោកអ្នកត្រូវធ្វើ​បន្ទាប់​ពី​លក់​ឡាន​របស់​អ្នក​រួចរាល់ហើយ ទៅតាម​ទីកន្លែង​ដែលលោកអ្នករស់នៅក្នុង​ប្រទេស​អូស្រ្តាលី៖
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Khmer News

នាទីព័ត៌មានខ្លីរបស់SBSខ្មែរ សម្រាប់ថ្ងៃព្រហស្បតិ៍ ទី៥ ខែតុលា ឆ្នាំ២០២៣

PchumBen.jpg

អ្នកលក់ទេយ្យវត្ថុ តាមវត្តអារាមនៅកម្ពុជា ត្អូញត្អែរពីការលក់ដូរថយចុះនៅរដូវភ្ជុំឆ្នាំនេះ

SBS Khmer News

នាទីព័ត៌មានរបស់SBSខ្មែរ សម្រាប់ ថ្ងៃពុធ ទី៤ ខែតុលា ឆ្នាំ២០២៣

Cambodia PM Hun Manet.jpg

លោក ហ៊ុន ម៉ាណែត៖ រដ្ឋាភិបាល​មិនបង្កើតពន្ធថ្មី និង​មិនដំឡើង​អត្រាពន្ធបន្ថែមទេ