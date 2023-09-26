ដំណើរការលក់រថយន្តដែលប្រើរួចនៅក្នុងប្រទេសអូស្ត្រាលី៖ បញ្ជីត្រួតពិនិត្យ និងគន្លឹះ

Key Points
- There are three car-selling avenues in Australia: person-to-person, through a dealership or via auction.
- Things to consider when selling privately, include pricing, any repairs needed beforehand and in certain states a mandatory roadworthy compliance check.
- Completing a transfer of registration as required by your motor registry authority, is mandatory after selling your car.
នេះជាអ្វីដែលលោកអ្នកត្រូវធ្វើបន្ទាប់ពីលក់ឡានរបស់អ្នករួចរាល់ហើយ ទៅតាមទីកន្លែងដែលលោកអ្នករស់នៅក្នុងប្រទេសអូស្រ្តាលី៖