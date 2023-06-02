'Never too old for K-Pop': Sharon, 71, credits BTS fan club with ‘extending’ her life

Key Points Sharon Lynette Rexter, 71, is a retired nurse based in Melbourne and a BTS super-fan.

She has travelled around the world to catch the K-Pop boy band in concert.

Experts say pop music fandom is more diverse than often portrayed.

It’s 7 am on Friday, 26 May, and more than 100 people have queued up at Sydney's Westfield Mall on Pitt Street.





They’ve gathered on a cool Autumn morning for the grand opening of a pop-up shop dedicated to the South Korean boy band BTS.



BTS Pop-up Shop at Sydney's Westfield Mall on Pitt Street. Source: Supplied / BTS ARMY Australia The musical group - made up of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook - is a global phenomenon, with some 44 million YouTube subscribers and over 70 million Twitter followers.





Similar pop-up shops have opened everywhere from Los Angeles to Bangkok.





Some fans have camped out since midnight to ensure they are first in line to grab the limited-edition band merchandise.





Many are sporting purple hoodies, a tell-tale sign of their membership in the band’s official fan club known as ARMY, or Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.



BTS Source: Reuters Among those decked in purple is Barbara dela Pena, an admin of the Australian branch of ARMY, who joined the line at about 6:30 am.





"I came to check the queue before the official opening at 9:30 am. I bought a bag and took photos and videos of the ARMY visit," she tells SBS Korean.





The 48-year-old commercial and retail adviser - and new grandmother - also went live on Facebook so ARMY members from different states could tune in.



Barbara dela Pena, an admin of the Australian branch of ARMY Source: Supplied / ARMY Australia

‘Not-so-young ARMY’

According to Ms dela Pena, there are approximately 16,000 ARMY members across Australia, and the group’s Twitter following nears 30,000.



It's just a whole community of people getting to know each other and sharing the same interest and passion. Ms Barbara dela Pena, an admin of the ARMY Australia

"We try to have as many events as possible to have that opportunity and safe space to meet other ‘armies’ and make friends," she says.





Contrary to the common perception of K-Pop fans as mostly teenagers, she says a significant number of active members in ARMY Australia are over 40 years old.





One of the members of what Ms dela Pena affectionately dubs the "not-so-young ARMY" is Sharon Lynette Rexter, a retired nurse from Melbourne.





The 71-year-old first encountered BTS at a KCON K-Pop concert in Paris in 2016 and joined the fan club four years ago.



BTS ARMY Australia member Sharon Lynette Rexter Source: SBS / Korean Program When asked what first captured her imagination, she says, “ I have to say it's their legs. Their dancing is so synchronised. I could not believe that people could be like that. The synchronisation and their dancing ability … they were so talented.”





By the time of that first concert, Mrs Rexter was no stranger to Korean pop culture thanks to a Netflix subscription, but her interest in all things Korean has since escalated.





She believes age is no barrier to her enjoyment of music.



Old or young, and that's what BTS says, (music) is the language of the heart. I'm still breathing and have a heart. I'll enjoy it. BTS ARMY Australia member Sharon Lynette Rexter

Benefits of joining a fan club

Mrs Rexter says joining the ARMY was an obvious choice.



I get to see content that ordinary people can't see. I get priority for tickets to their events when they have them. BTS ARMY Australia member Sharon Lynette Rexter

BTS ARMY Australia members, including Sharon Lynette Rexter Source: SBS / Korean program She’s converted her adult daughter into an ARMY member after bringing her along to a BTS concert in Canada, while she says her husband – also in his 70s – enjoys listening to the band with her.





Still, Mrs Rexter says some people have questioned why a retiree like her would travel around the world, including 10 visits to Korea, to catch a boy band in concert.





However, she is unfazed by their comments.





"That's fine. When I was a teenager, I thought I would grow old gracefully, and now that I'm old, there's nothing graceful about it."



I'm going to be as disgraceful as I can be, within the realms of dignity, of course. So I love K-Pop, BTS ARMY Australia member Mrs Sharon Lynette Rexter

"And the last time I was in Korea not long ago, I went to a music show to watch them, and that's good," she says.



'Like a family’

Ms dela Pena, who has been organising ARMY Australia's events for the last five years, explains the scope of her work.





"So we schedule 'cupsleeves' (fan-organised events with specially designed cardboard sleeves for takeaway beverages) for the birthdays of the members. We go to a cafe, and we set it up, and we have giveaways. We even celebrate with cake. "



BTS ARMY Australia celebrating BTS member V's birthday Source: Supplied / BTS ARMY Australia "It's just like a birthday party that we're celebrating with family, which is the BTS army."





Last year, ARMY Australia embarked on tour of South Korea in collaboration with the Korean Tourism Organisation’s Sydney office.





This first-of-its-kind trip differed from typical tours with stops at BTS's former dance studio and restaurants frequented by the group during their trainee days, as well as opportunities to recreate scenes from the band’s music videos.





The pinnacle of the tour was attending a BTS concert in Busan, marking a long-awaited reunion after the challenges of COVID-19.





Among the approximately 30 participants of the tour, two were in their 70s, including Mrs Rexter, and one-third were in their 40s.



BTS ARMY Australia's visit to Korea in 2022 Source: Supplied / BTS ARMY Australia

‘Universal messages’

Dr Sarah Keith is a senior lecturer in Media and Music at Macquarie University who has conducted research into K-Pop fandom in Australia.





She says that while pop music in general has long had a "predominantly teenage and female audience", there are always fans who are outside of these categories.





K-Pop has a substantial number of male fans, as well as older fans, she says, adding that this is not unique to Australia.



Many older fans can be observed on social media who are proud that they don’t fit the stereotype of a younger K-Pop fan Dr Sarah Keith is a senior lecturer in Media and Music at Macquarie University

“For example, YouTube comments occasionally include comments from older fans who speak about how glad they are to have discovered K-Pop, and how they appreciate the community and sense of belonging that it has given them; and how it has given them a way to connect with their children or grandchildren,” she says.





Dr Keith says BTS’s music appeals to a range of fans.





“It’s also due to the universality of BTS’s ongoing message to fans, which emphasises self-love, acceptance, and overcoming adversity.”





“These messages apply to all audiences, not just young fans. Whereas other K-Pop groups address trendier and youth-focused themes, BTS incorporates a deeper message that resonates with many audiences,” she says.



Dr Sarah Keith, a senior lecturer in Media and Music at Macquarie University Source: Supplied / Dr Sarah Keith Dr Roald Mliangkay, Deputy Director of the Korea Institute at Australian National University and president of Korean Studies Association of Australasia, says some older fans are influenced by their children’s K-Pop fandom.





“I have indeed met a few parents who developed more than a passive appreciation for one or two groups and were keen to join their son or daughter on a trip to a concert,” Dr Mliangkay says.





“Because they (the parents) would be paying, I don’t think their child worried about being embarrassed.”



‘Age is only a number’

Morina Sutekdja, a 41-year-old accountant, became a passionate BTS fan after being introduced to them by her boss.





She travelled alone to Las Vegas last year to attend a BTS concert and, upon returning home, joined ARMY Australia.



BTS ARMY Australia member Morina Sutekdja Source: SBS / Korean program Ms Sutekdja says age holds no significance in the club.





"I never feel like I'm old, or I'm too young, or I never feel out of place. As soon as we talk about BTS, conversation just flows. Connections are built, and it's just an instant bond," she says.





Ms dela Pena says that while some fellow ARMY members are younger than her daughter, she’s never been made to feel awkward.



They treat me as a friend and probably sometimes a mother figure when I tell them to go home because it's getting late. Ms Barbara dela Pena, an admin of the Australian branch of ARMY

Mrs Rexter, the 71-year-old fan, enjoys the company of younger members, but opts out of parties which involve standing and dancing for long hours.





"I don't go K-Pop parties. I wouldn't encroach on them in that way, and besides, I would fall asleep, so I said I am going home."



'Thank you for giving me a life’

Ms Sutekdja says voluntary club activities that keep her busy are a positive addition to her life.





"A lot of people (are) putting their heart and soul and time and even their personal funds into creating something to make other people have a good time and make other people happy."



BTS ARMY Australia Source: Supplied / BTS ARMY Australia For Ms de la Pena, a migrant from the Philippines residing in Australia for seven years, the club is a way to make new friends.





"I found it a challenge to make friends at this age and also being new to the country, and then suddenly, I had this passion and this hobby, which is now basically my life, and I was making friends," she says.





Her family has also noticed the impact it’s had on her life.





"My daughter didn't understand at first, but she has told her friends that she feels more secure now that she sees that I'm actually happy being on my own.”





BTS ARMY Australia's Sharon Lynette Rexter, Barbara dela Pena and Morina Sutekdja Source: SBS / Korean program Mrs Rexter credits BTS with “giving me a life and extending my life".





"Gamsahapnida (‘thank you’ in Korean). I actually think the world is a better place for them being in it. And I think people can be led by their great role models.



