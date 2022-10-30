Death toll from Halloween stampede tragedy in Seoul rises to 151 with 19 foreigners

At least 151 people were killed on Saturday and some 150 were injured in a stampede in central Seoul when thousands crowded into narrow streets to celebrate Halloween, officials said.





Details remain scant, with authorities struggling to identify the victims, but in a live update on Sunday afternoon(AEST) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol confirmed that at least 15 foreigners had been killed.





That number include people from Iran, Norway, China and Uzbekistan, Yongsan Fire Dept confirmed.





Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Australian Government is “urgently” trying to find out if any Australians had been impacted, according to news.com.au.





A spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Department says “the Australian Government sends its deepest condolences to those affected by this tragic incident.”





“The Australian Embassy in Seoul is urgently making enquiries with local authorities to ascertain whether any Australians are involved.





