2023 Korean Literature Week at Berkelouw Books Paddington

Sydney’s literary hub, Berkelouw Books Paddington, will be hosting the 2023 Korean Literature Week from February 27 to March 12. This event is specially offered by the Korean Cultural Centre Australia (KCC) in partnership with Berkelouw Books featuring 33 highly acclaimed Korean literary works that will be on display at the bookstore throughout the event.





The curated book list includes some of Korea’s most celebrated and award-winning authors, such as Han Kang, the first Korean author to win the International Booker Prize for The Vegetarian. Her other works Human Acts and The White Book will also be available for readers to explore. Additionally, a world renowned Korean-American author, Lee Min-Jin’s Pachinko and Free Food for Millionaire are on the list along with Hwang Sok-Young’s At Dusk, Princess Bari and Familiar Things. The visitors also get to experience last year’s International Booker Prize shortlisted Cursed Bunny by Chung Bora, and Jeong Yu-jeong’s The Good Son and Seven Years of Darkness.





There are some essays and children’s books also part of the collection including Baek Se-hee’s essay I Want to Die But I Want to Eat Tteokbokki and Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner, a Korean-American author and the lead singer of Japanese Breakfast.





In addition to the curated books, there will be several side programs taking place throughout the event. At the Korean Book Club on March 1 at 6pm, the audience will be joined by the fantastic Australian moderator Michael Kalowski and Korean-Australian comedian Harry Jun leading a lively and engaging discussion about the captivating and thought-provoking collection of short stories Cursed Bunny.





On March 4, two sessions of Jogakbo (Korean Patchwork) workshops will be run for adults FREE to make a Saekdong (5 colours) pouch by Sydney’s Jogakbo artist, Taerim Claire Jeon, followed by a kids’ drop-in workshop making paper Hanbok (Korean traditional costume) in the afternoon.





From February 27 to 5 March, the Berkelouw Café 1812 will introduce a special menu featuring Korean traditional tea and desserts. With the Korean Literature Week taking place in time for Sydney’s Mardi Gras, the whole façade of the 3-story bookstore will be featured with the colourful Saekdong decorations adding an extra layer of its significance.





In line with the Korean Literature Week, the KCC is to transform its Hanok Sarangchae (Korean traditional house) into a retro style book café, offering a unique and cozy spot for Sydneysiders to spend their afternoons/evenings reading a good book with the soft crackle of vinyl playing in the background. Nestled beautifully in the Hanok of the KCC, just opposite Hyde Park, the Hanok Book Café will be a perfect spot to unwind in the heart of the city from March 6 to 10.



