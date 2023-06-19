31 players for World Cup training including a half-Korean forward

Key Points The Korea Football Association (KFA) has announced a 31-player camp squad

Half-Korean forward Casey Phair named to become the first person of mixed heritage to join a senior Korean women's national football team

Phair born to an American father and a Korean mother in the US

Half-Korean forward Casey Phair was named to become the first person of mixed heritage to join a senior Korean women's national football team.





Born to an American father and a Korean mother in the United States, Phair had a star turn for South Korea in April in the qualifiers for the 2024 Asian Football Confederation U-17 Women's Asian Cup.





She grabbed a brace in South Korea's 16-0 rout of Tajikistan, and then scored a hat trick to help South Korea beat Hong Kong 12-0.





Phair is training with the Players Development Academy in New Jersey. The KFA noted Phair's aggressive play and nose for the goal.





The teenagers are joined by usual suspects such as midfielders Ji So-yun and Cho So-hyun, forwards Choe Yu-ri and Jung Seol-bin, and goalkeepers Yoon Young-geul and Kim Jung-mi.





The 31 players will report to training camp at the National Football Center in Paju, some 40 kilometers northwest of Seoul, between June 18 and 23.





Coached by Colin Bell, South Korea will host Haiti in their final tuneup match on July 8, after which Bell will whittle down the roster to the final 23 players.







