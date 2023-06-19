31 players for World Cup training including a half-Korean forward

The Korea Football Association (KFA) has announced a 31-player camp squad including the 15-year-old Phair and two other teenagers: Hyundai High School teammates Won Ju-eun and Kwon Da-eun.

AKR20230610025000007_01_i_org.jpg

미국인 아버지와 한국인 어머니 사이에서 태어난 2007년생 케이시 유진 페어

Key Points
  • The Korea Football Association (KFA) has announced a 31-player camp squad
  • Half-Korean forward Casey Phair named to become the first person of mixed heritage to join a senior Korean women's national football team
  • Phair born to an American father and a Korean mother in the US
Half-Korean forward Casey Phair was named to become the first person of mixed heritage to join a senior Korean women's national football team.

Born to an American father and a Korean mother in the United States, Phair had a star turn for South Korea in April in the qualifiers for the 2024 Asian Football Confederation U-17 Women's Asian Cup.

She grabbed a brace in South Korea's 16-0 rout of Tajikistan, and then scored a hat trick to help South Korea beat Hong Kong 12-0.

Phair is training with the Players Development Academy in New Jersey. The KFA noted Phair's aggressive play and nose for the goal.

The teenagers are joined by usual suspects such as midfielders Ji So-yun and Cho So-hyun, forwards Choe Yu-ri and Jung Seol-bin, and goalkeepers Yoon Young-geul and Kim Jung-mi.

The 31 players will report to training camp at the National Football Center in Paju, some 40 kilometers northwest of Seoul, between June 18 and 23.

Coached by Colin Bell, South Korea will host Haiti in their final tuneup match on July 8, after which Bell will whittle down the roster to the final 23 players.



LISTEN TO
korean_13062023_FIFA.mp3 image

2023 FIFA 여자월드컵 열기 고조...입장권 판매 100만장 돌파

SBS Korean

13/06/202302:31
Share
2 min read
Published 20 June 2023 9:00am
By SBS Korean
Presented by Yang J. Joo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages