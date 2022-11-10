Models of courage: Migrant mums hit the runway as fashion show spotlights mental health

Highlights The 2022 K-Zuma Fashion Show in Sydney saw women from the Korean community take on modelling duties

‘Zuma’ means married woman in Korean

Organisers say the fashion show was held to benefit businesses and mothers affected by COVID-19

Bitna Choi never thought she’d be strolling down a runway, but she’s glad she plucked up the courage.





Mrs Choi immigrated to Australia with her family 10 years ago and the transition has had its ups and downs.





She met her husband while working as a dental assistant and has lived in Ballarat since 2016.





Three years ago, the couple’s baby fell sick and Mrs Choi struggled to see hope for her future.





The couple’s child was diagnosed with congenital adrenal hypoplasia, a rare condition that requires continued treatment with hydrocortisone, an immunosuppressant.





"I hit rock bottom because of my child's disease," she told SBS Korean.





Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, a stressful period due to recurrent lockdowns and a child considered to be in a high-risk group.





Things finally took a positive upturn when Mrs Choi saw an advertisement for the K-Zuma Fashion Show.





“I felt like I had missed out on my youth, a time when I liked to decorate and was passionate about my life. That's why I gathered the courage to apply."



‘Zuma’ is a word that means married woman in Korean. Held for the first time, the K-Zuma Fashion Show saw six local brands show off their clothing using models chosen strictly from the amateur ranks.





More than 60 women applied to take part, with 26 eventually chosen to receive around two months of modelling training.





Mrs Choi, who travelled to Sydney to be part of the event, said the experience helped her come out of her shell.





"I loved it. I started Pilates and experienced nail art and skincare that various companies supported, things I had missed out on. I was so happy to make new friends and good relationships."





"I hope other women who raise sick children have an opportunity to come out to the world with more courage."



From left to right: Bitna Choi and Michelle Harding, models for the 2022 K-Zuma Fashion Show. Source: SBS

Stars of the show

The fashion show was held at Rhodes Connection Centre in Sydney on October 30, attended by many Korean community leaders and other public figures.





Da Young Yang is the public relations officer for GP Entertainment, the group which staged the event.





She explained that K-Zuma was organised for the benefit of businesses and mothers particularly affected by COVID-19.





The models ranged in age from their 20s to 60s.





"Many married women who become mothers may go through difficult times. We started with the idea of giving them good and meaningful memories," she said.





Michelle Harding was another who took part as a model.





"It was my first time as a fashion model. While preparing, I got to think about my health a lot,” she said.



I live with my non-Korean husband, and there aren't many Koreans living around my house. So I don't often have a chance to speak Korean. But it was good to mix with other people my age. Michelle Harding

Daniel Han, a councillor for the City of Ryde, also participated in the fashion show as a model.





Mr Han said he was deeply moved by the passion of all involved.





"There were a lot of preparations behind the scenes, and I didn't know that each person's steps were so different and that it would be so difficult. But after doing it, I'm a little proud, and I was very moved by the passion of many ladies here."





Charles Song, another Ryde councillor with a Korean background, also said he hopes the K-Zuma fashion show event continues year after year.





He said the popularity of such events shows interest in Korea is still hot in Sydney.



From left to right: Victor Dominello, NSW Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government; MP Sally Sitou; Daniel Han and Charles Song , councillors for the City of Ryde. Source: SBS / SBS Korean / Grey photostudio Meanwhile, MP Sally Sitou drew attention dressed in hanbok, traditional Korean clothing.





"We have seen the powerhouse that Korea is. You are not only an economic superpower, with Samsung, LG, and Hyundai being household names, but also a cultural superpower, as we know with BTS and Blackpink. They are household names, and it is because the Korean culture, heritage and traditions are so strong,” she said.





“So an event like this is a fantastic way to show the wonderful aspects of Korean culture and I have to say, the hanbok is great for all sizes and shapes."





Victor Dominello, NSW Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government, also praised the Korean culture on display.





"It's fantastic to see Korea at its best: the old, the new, the dynamic. It's just amazing how deep and wonderful the Korean culture is. We are so lucky to have experienced it here in Australia."





The show also featured a market with stalls devoted to fashion, crafts and other businesses and charitable organisations.





Da Young Yang said more people than expected joined the event, so they had to limit the number of stall applications.





For Bitna Choi, who challenged herself to be a model, the event sends a message to many women that they shouldn’t give up on certain things just because of their personal situations.





"Some people give up many things to live as a mother or a wife, but I hope you can cheer up and maybe even apply to model next year."



