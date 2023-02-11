S. Korean Government donates half a million dollars for Perth Korean War Memorial

Key Points South Korean Government donates $500,000 for Perth Korean War Memorial

Arond 1.5 million dollars prjected to cost the complete the Memorial

S. Korean Ambassador to Australia presented a cheque to the Committee

The construction of the Perth Korean War Memorial which will be built in the Kings Park, Perth WA, is projected to cost around 1.5 million dollars and the WA Government will also join the South Korean Government in the financial contribution to the project along with Australian companies like Santos and Korean community organisation around the nation.





The first stage of the project will be carried out 1,000㎡ pieces of land for the construction of the Korean War Memorial which will be completed by 27 July 2023 and





The second section of the stage spreads out to around 4,000㎡ in which an amphitheatre and other amenities will have been unveiled by 2024.





Credit: 주호주대한민국대사관 The presentation ceremony hosted by the Ambassador Kim was attended by Ms Fay Duda, the Vice Chairperson of the Committee and Korea’s Honorary Consul in WA, and Mr James Rhee, the Fundraising Committee Chair and other Korean officials.





The Perth Korean War Memorial Committee has taken an initiative in a leading role in the promotion of the Perth Korean War Memorial to commemorate Western Australia’s Korean War Veterans’sacrifice and devotion to safeguarding peace, and democracy in Korea on the part of Korean War Veterans of Western Australia.









During the Korean War, 17,164 war veterans from Australia travelled far from their homes to Korea to safeguard our freedom and peace.





Australia sent the fifth largest number of veterans (after the US, the UK, Canada, and Turkiye) out of the 22 participant countries (a total of 1,957,733). - 1,961 soldiers from Western Australia participated in the Korean War, 34 were killed, three went missing and it is believed that about 100 Australian Korean War Veterans are living in Western Australia.





















