WONDER brings together much-loved Korean picture books and artworks.

WONDER: Wordless Picture Books by 7 artists from South Korea 9 May – 7 July

Korean Cultural Centre Australia Gallery

Mon-Fri, 10am-6pm

Free entry

WONDER: Wordless Picture Books by 7 artists from South Korea, an exhibition of Korean children’s literature brings together much-loved Korean picture books and artworks.





Developed in a partnership with the Hyundai Museum of Kids’ Books & Art (MOKA), the exhibition features books, original illustrations, preliminary sketches, drawings, artists’ video and ephemera from 7 Korean artists; Nahye, Hyungshik Nam, Inkyung Noh, Barim, Gihun Lee, Sumi Lee and JiHyeon Lee.





Picture book artists create a story from pictures, which is complete when the people who read it add to the story with their imagination. The artists who create picture books without words meticulously consider and plan each picture’s colour, composition, page layout and pagination to build this visual literacy. They also use the synergy that often occurs with the juxtaposition of multiple images.





JiHyeon Lee and Barim hint at changes in space using black and white along with different colours, inviting us to feel the changes in the story with more details.





Gihun Lee‘s delicate drawings with a thin brush draw us to take a closer look and dive in. Inkyung Noh‘s warm colours and Sumi Lee‘s coarse silkscreen textures emphasise the subject of their picture books. Hyungshik Nam and Nahye change the layout of their pages to a horizontal direction to indicate a change in the story.





These seven Korean picture book artists are renowned in Korea and around the world for their diverse techniques, compositions and unique subjects.





In coincide with the Brisbane Writers Festival 2023, Gihun Lee and JiHyeon Lee will be in Sydney and Brisbane to give a talk about their books and works.



