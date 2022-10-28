SBS Korean

Federal budget: Who are the winners and losers?

SBS Korean

BUDGET 2022 WINNERS LOOSERS HEADER.jpg

Who were the winners and losers of the October 2022 federal budget? Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 October 2022 at 2:28pm
By Jessica Bahr
Presented by Sophia Hong, Justin Sungil Park
Source: SBS

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has delivered Labor's first budget in nine years. Who are the winners and losers, and what does it all mean for you?

Published 28 October 2022 at 2:28pm
By Jessica Bahr
Presented by Sophia Hong, Justin Sungil Park
Source: SBS
Listen to 
SBS Korean

Monday to Friday from 9pm to 10pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Sachet sticks for coffee mix . Sugar package mockup for coffee and tea, food product blank paper pack. Vector sugar container isolated on white

[K-Trends Exploration] ‘Coffee’ of Koreans, by Koreans, and for 'all'

Construction workers in Brisbane

Australia needs people to do these jobs. Here's what it could mean for visa opportunities

gig workers.jpg

[궁금한 디제이의 K-트렌드 꿰뚫기] ‘긱 이코노미’에 매료되는 MZ 세대

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has appealed for calm.

솔로몬 제도 총리, 호주와 쌍무적 협력•외국군사시설 불용 확인