[K-Trends Exploration] Gig economy allures generation MZ in Korea

Highlights
- Gig economy: a free market system in which temporary positions are common and organizations hire independent workers for short-term commitments
- Gig workers: independent contractors, online platform workers, contract firm workers, on-call workers, and temporary workers.
- N jobber: workers with multiple jobs
- god + life
- delivery and logistics
LISTEN TO
신속, 간편 여기에 맛까지 더한 즉석밥 ‘햇반’이 이제는 한국인의 밥상을 점령하면서 삶의 일부분이 됐다. 여기에서 다양성까지 더해가면서 인기몰이가 그칠줄 모르고 있다.
SBS Korean
18/09/202210:32
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Korea’s major traditional holiday Chuseok’s traditions have been gradually or rapidly changing. For example, Chuseok gift items, both affordable and expensive, were necessities that people cherished the most. They were Korean instant noodles and sugar in the 1960s and instant coffee in the 1970s. This year they are hand sanitizers and fruit packages, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and rapid inflation.
SBS Korean
09/09/202212:05