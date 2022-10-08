K-Trends Exploration

[K-Trends Exploration] Gig economy allures generation MZ in Korea

K-Trends Exploration

gig workers.jpg

Gig economy allures the generation MZ in Korea.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 October 2022 at 6:22pm
By SBS Korean
Presented by Yang J. Joo, Sujin Jun
Source: SBS

The MZ generation in South Korea tend to be reluctant to get stuck in one job or avoid working long hours. With the trend of the MZ generation seeking new ways of working and generating extra income, the gig economy is rapidly growing and expanding.

Published 8 October 2022 at 6:22pm
By SBS Korean
Presented by Yang J. Joo, Sujin Jun
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Gig economy: a free market system in which temporary positions are common and organizations hire independent workers for short-term commitments
  • Gig workers: independent contractors, online platform workers, contract firm workers, on-call workers, and temporary workers.
  • N jobber: workers with multiple jobs
  • god + life
  • delivery and logistics


LISTEN TO
korean_16092022_instant rice.mp3 image

신속, 간편 여기에 맛까지 더한 즉석밥 ‘햇반’이 이제는 한국인의 밥상을 점령하면서 삶의 일부분이 됐다. 여기에서 다양성까지 더해가면서 인기몰이가 그칠줄 모르고 있다.

SBS Korean

18/09/202210:32
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
korean_09092022_fullmoon.mp3 image

Korea’s major traditional holiday Chuseok’s traditions have been gradually or rapidly changing. For example, Chuseok gift items, both affordable and expensive, were necessities that people cherished the most. They were Korean instant noodles and sugar in the 1960s and instant coffee in the 1970s. This year they are hand sanitizers and fruit packages, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and rapid inflation.

SBS Korean

09/09/202212:05
Share

Latest podcast episodes

[K-Trends Exploration] Chuseok vibes evolve in reflection of the time

korea's retro fashion trends.jpg

[K-Trends Exploration] Gen MZ re-ignites Y2K fashion

Korean ramen craze continues

[K-Trends Exploration] Korean ramen craze continues

Dogs travelling by air

[K-Trends Exploration] Rapidly growing Petconomy