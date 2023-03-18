SBS Korean News on 19 March 2023, Sunday

간추린 주요 뉴스 Early voting kicks off in NSW ahead of the state election

Nazi salutes performed on steps of Victorian parliament as protesters clash over trans rights

“The arrest warrant issued for Vladimir Putin over allegations of war crimes makes him "a fugitive leader"

Former U-S President Donald Trump is claiming he expects to be arrested on Tuesday Tottenham throw away lead

Tens of thousands of voters have hit polling booths early across the state ahead of the New South Wales election on March 25.





Pre-polling kicked off for eligible NSW residents on Saturday, marking a week out from election day.





Early voting is also available next week from Monday March 20 to Friday March 24.





Search the table below to see where you can vote ahead of the official polling day on March 25.







There have been clashes in Melbourne's central business district, and three arrests, after Neo Nazis attended an anti-transgender rights rally.





A group of 30 men clad in black were seen marching down Spring Street, performing the Nazi salute on the steps of Victoria's parliament.





Police worked to keep the group apart from the large number of counter protesters who were rallying for transgender rights.







A former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says the arrest warrant issued for Vladimir Putin over allegations of war crimes makes him a a "fugitive leader".





The ICC issued an arrest warrant for the Russian President for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.







Former U-S President Donald Trump is claiming he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan district attorney's office, and has urged his supporters to protest.





Posting on his social media network, Truth Social, Mr Trump did not provide evidence of the potential arrest but said "illegal leaks" from the Manhattan district attorney's office indicated that he would be arrested.





He finished his post by calling on his supporters, saying "Protest, take our nation back!"





Mr Trump did not say what the charges would be, but earlier this year, the district attorney's office began presenting evidence to a grand jury in the investigation of a $130,000 hush money payment that Trump's former personal lawyer, made to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.







The chances of Tottenham returning to the Champions League next season are starting to look a bit slimmer after the team threw away a two-goal lead at last-place Southampton.





The chances of Antonio Conte returning to coach the team next season are looking even slimmer after the Italian tore into his players for being “selfish” and slammed the club for not having a winning mentality.





After James Ward Prowse’s injury-time penalty earned Southampton a 3-3 draw in the Premier League, a despondent Conte responded by questioning his players’ attitude and accused them of not playing as a collective.





