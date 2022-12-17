SBS Korean

SBS Korean News: 18 December 2022, Sunday

Bleeding Tom Glover of Melbourne Victory goalkeeper

Published 18 December 2022 at 11:59am
By SBS Korean
Presented by Yang J. Joo
Source: SBS
SBS Korean News on Sunday, 18 December 2022.

News headlines
  • Croatia have beaten Morocco 2-1 in the World Cup third-place play-off
  • Melbourne A-League derby abandoned as fans storm pitch and keeper attacked
  • The body of a toddler pulled from rubble in a pre-dawn search for survivors of a Russian missile strike
  • Residents on the southern outskirts of Perth ordered to flee from a bushfire
  • Coles joines Woolworths, CostCo , Aldi and Riviera Farms in recalling spinach products potentially contaminated with unsafe plant material


LISTEN TO
SBS 한국어 뉴스: 2022년 12월 17일 토요일

