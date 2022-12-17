SBS Korean News: 18 December 2022, Sunday

News headlines
- Croatia have beaten Morocco 2-1 in the World Cup third-place play-off
- Melbourne A-League derby abandoned as fans storm pitch and keeper attacked
- The body of a toddler pulled from rubble in a pre-dawn search for survivors of a Russian missile strike
- Residents on the southern outskirts of Perth ordered to flee from a bushfire
- Coles joines Woolworths, CostCo , Aldi and Riviera Farms in recalling spinach products potentially contaminated with unsafe plant material
SBS 한국어 뉴스: 2022년 12월 17일 토요일
SBS Korean
17/12/202204:58