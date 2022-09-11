SBS Korean News: 11 September 2022

Today's news bulletin
- Queen’s funeral details revealed as Charles III proclaimed King
- Australia is mourning the passing of the nation's head of state with a number of events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's death
- Greens leader Adam Bandt slammed over ‘highly insensitive’ tweet calling for a republic following the Queen’s death
- Iga Swiatek has won her first U.S. Open and third Grand Slam title, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5)
2022년 9월 10일 토요일 SBS 한국어 간추린 주요 뉴스입니다.
