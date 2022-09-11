SBS Korean

SBS Korean News: 11 September 2022

Published 11 September 2022 at 11:17am
By SBS Korean
Presented by Yang J. Joo
SBS Korean News on 11 September 2022, Sunday.

Today's news bulletin
  • Queen’s funeral details revealed as Charles III proclaimed King
  • Australia is mourning the passing of the nation's head of state with a number of events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's death
  • Greens leader Adam Bandt slammed over ‘highly insensitive’ tweet calling for a republic following the Queen’s death
  • Iga Swiatek has won her first U.S. Open and third Grand Slam title, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5)


2022년 9월 10일 토요일 SBS 한국어 간추린 주요 뉴스입니다.

SBS Korean

10/09/202204:04
