SBS Korean News on 23 March, Thursday 2023

News headlines Candidates are racing to the end line of the campaign for State elections

Incumbent Liberal Premier Dominic Perrotet and Labor State Leader Chris Minns debated on Sky News yesterday [[WED]] answering questions from a hundred undecided voters.



Mr Perrotet was described as being on the back foot during the debate. Mr Minns will travel today [[THU]] to the seat of Monaro, which has been referred to as a bellweather seat, and could be a critical part of Labor's intended plan to achieve minority rule.





The proposed final wording of the question for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum is expected to be revealed by the Federal Government this morning [[THU]].





The referendum working group has been working on the wording, and presented its final recommendation to key government ministers on Wednesday ((22 March)) night.





It comes as the referendum machinery bill was approved by the senate, taking a crucial step towards holding a vote later this year.







Liberal M-P Bridget Archer has declared she might go against her party and support the government's proposed reform of the safeguard mechanism.





She said she considered supporting it despite her concerns about the changes.





Ms Archer spoke of her fear of what she called "inertia" over the proposed climate policy, which would result in Australia being no closer to reducing emissions.







The lower house is set to vote on the government's proposed changes to the existing safeguard mechanism, with an aim to pass the bill through parliament by the end of the sitting fortnight.





Proposed changes to the mechanism would apply to the country's 215 biggest polluters and force them to reduce their emissions by almost five per cent a year until 2030.







Companies not able to meet the targets would be forced to buy carbon credits to offset their emissions.







The US central bank has raised interest rates again, despite fears that the move could add to financial turmoil after a string of bank failures.





The Federal Reserve increased its key rate by 0.25 percentage points, calling the banking system "sound and resilient".





But it also warned that fallout from the bank failures may hurt economic growth in the months ahead.





The Fed has been raising borrowing costs in a bid to stabilise prices.







Ten Australian Defence Force personnel have survived an army helicopter crash into the water off the New South Wales south coast during a routine counter-terrorism training exercise.





The soldiers were rescued from the water after the Army MRH-90 Taipan multi-role helicopter ditched into the ocean near Jervis Bay last night [[WED]].





Two of the crew sustained minor injuries from the crash.





Chief of Army, Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, thanked emergency responders for their quick action.





