SBS Korean News: 4 December 2022, Sunday

The Socceroos have been eliminated from the World Cup, after a two goals to one defeat to Argentina in the Round of 16.









The US men's national team are out of the 2022 World Cup after falling 3-1 to the Netherlands in a round-of-16 matchup.









Russia has come out to condemn the price cap on their oil which European Union countries agreed to yesterday. In a statement to the state news agency, the Kremlin said Russia "will not accept" the price cap of $89 dollars [[60 USD]] imposed by the G7 and its allies.







The trial of Bruce Lehrmann for the alleged sexual assault of Brittany Higgins is over but the entire affair has left many questioning whether the criminal justice system is fit for purpose when it comes to sexual assault allegations.







Aged care facilities are hoping to avoid a repeat of last year's festive season when there was a large spike in COVID cases that resulted in deaths.











