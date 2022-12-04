SBS Korean

SBS Korean News: 4 December 2022, Sunday

사커루즈의 크레이그 구드윈이 아르헨티나에 패한 직후 아쉬운 표정을 짓고 있다.

Published 4 December 2022 at 11:59am
By SBS News
Presented by Yang J. Joo
News headlines
  • Socceroos eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup
  • US is out of the 2022 World Up
  • Russia condemns EU over its price cap on Russian oil
  • Fallouts from the closure of the trial of Bruce Lehrmann for the alleged sexual assault of Brittany Higgins
  • Aged care sectors concerned over the repeat of a large spike in COVID cases during the festive season
The Socceroos have been eliminated from the World Cup, after a two goals to one defeat to Argentina in the Round of 16.

 
The
US men's national team
are out of the 2022 World Cup after falling
3-1
to the
Netherlands
in a round-of-16 matchup.

 
Russia has come out to condemn the price cap on their oil which European Union countries agreed to yesterday. In a statement to the state news agency, the Kremlin said Russia "will not accept" the price cap of $89 dollars [[60 USD]] imposed by the G7 and its allies.


The trial of Bruce Lehrmann for the alleged sexual assault of Brittany Higgins is over but the entire affair has left many questioning whether the criminal justice system is fit for purpose when it comes to sexual assault allegations.


Aged care facilities are hoping to avoid a repeat of last year's festive season when there was a large spike in COVID cases that resulted in deaths.

 


