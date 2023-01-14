SBS Korean News: 15 January 2023

News Headlines S. Korean Kwon Soon-woo captures 2nd career ATP title in Australia

Australia’s jobless rate below four per cent expected for December

The late Cardinal George Pell will soon make his final journey home

PM streses the importance of strengthening trade relations with China

China reports 60,000 COVID-related deaths

러시아, 우크라이나 주요 도시 포격

Kwon Soon-woo captured his second career ATP Tour title in Australia on Saturday, becoming the first South Korean with multiple victories on the top men's tennis circuit. Kwon, ranked 84th, defeated world No. 26 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-4) to win the Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in Adelaide, Australia.







Another jobless rate below four per cent is expected for December, which may lead to an easing of wage and price growth pressures by the Reserve Bank of Australia.





The December labour force report, released this Thursday [[19th]] from the Australian Bureau of Statistics is set to follow several months of ultra-low unemployment rates. The Reserve Bank will be looking for signs like these to signal that the currently tight labour market is improving, so they can ease anti-inflationary measures.









The late Cardinal George Pell will soon make his final journey home after a funeral mass in Rome that finished with a blessing from the Pope. Pell was farewelled on Saturday at a funeral mass in St Peter's Basilica, the same Vatican City church where Pope Benedict the 16th's funeral was held last week. The most senior Australian member of the Catholic Church, Pell died in Rome this week at the age of 81 from heart complications after hip surgery. The funeral Mass was celebrated by an Italian cardinal, but a final blessing was delivered in Latin by







Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reiterated the need to strengthen trade relations with China.





Asked about the economic ramifications if China lifts its import ban on Australian coal, Mr Albanese said any impediments to trade between the two countries should be lifted. He says it's in both countries interests to strengthen the trade relationship.







Emergency workers are still searching for survivors amid the rubble of apartment buildings in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. At least five people were killed after Russian missile strikes crushed a nine-storey residential apartment building. A similar wave of attacks was carried out across the country, including in the capital Kyiv, as well as Kharkiv and Lviv. At least 27 people, including six children, were also wounded in the attack, with more people were still trapped under the rubble, the regional governor said.







Nearly 60 thousand people with Covid-19 have died in China's hospitals, since it abandoned its zero-Covid policy last month. The new figures are a huge increase from previously reported information on the virus, and follows global criticism of the country's coronavirus data. Cases have surged since Beijing abruptly ended its strict anti-virus measures of frequent testing, travel curbs and mass lockdowns after mass widespread protests in late November.







