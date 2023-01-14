SBS Korean

SBS Korean News: 15 January 2023

SBS Korean

CHINA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID-19

중국의 코로나19 사망자 수가 급증세를 보이고 있다. Source: AAP / MARK R. CRISTINO/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 January 2023 at 11:59am
By SBS News
Presented by Yang J. Joo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

SBS Korean News on Sunday, 15 January 2023

Published 15 January 2023 at 11:59am
By SBS News
Presented by Yang J. Joo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
News Headlines
  • S. Korean Kwon Soon-woo captures 2nd career ATP title in Australia
  • Australia’s jobless rate below four per cent expected for December
  • The late Cardinal George Pell will soon make his final journey home
  • PM streses the importance of strengthening trade relations with China
  • China reports 60,000 COVID-related deaths
  • 러시아, 우크라이나 주요 도시 포격
Kwon Soon-woo captured his second career ATP Tour title in Australia on Saturday, becoming the first South Korean with multiple victories on the top men's tennis circuit. Kwon, ranked 84th, defeated world No. 26 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-4) to win the Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in Adelaide, Australia.


Another jobless rate below four per cent is expected for December, which may lead to an easing of wage and price growth pressures by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The December labour force report, released this Thursday [[19th]] from the Australian Bureau of Statistics is set to follow several months of ultra-low unemployment rates. The Reserve Bank will be looking for signs like these to signal that the currently tight labour market is improving, so they can ease anti-inflationary measures.

 
The late Cardinal George Pell will soon make his final journey home after a funeral mass in Rome that finished with a blessing from the Pope. Pell was farewelled on Saturday at a funeral mass in St Peter's Basilica, the same Vatican City church where Pope Benedict the 16th's funeral was held last week. The most senior Australian member of the Catholic Church, Pell died in Rome this week at the age of 81 from heart complications after hip surgery. The funeral Mass was celebrated by an Italian cardinal, but a final blessing was delivered in Latin by


Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reiterated the need to strengthen trade relations with China.

Asked about the economic ramifications if China lifts its import ban on Australian coal, Mr Albanese said any impediments to trade between the two countries should be lifted. He says it's in both countries interests to strengthen the trade relationship.


Emergency workers are still searching for survivors amid the rubble of apartment buildings in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. At least five people were killed after Russian missile strikes crushed a nine-storey residential apartment building. A similar wave of attacks was carried out across the country, including in the capital Kyiv, as well as Kharkiv and Lviv. At least 27 people, including six children, were also wounded in the attack, with more people were still trapped under the rubble, the regional governor said.


Nearly 60 thousand people with Covid-19 have died in China's hospitals, since it abandoned its zero-Covid policy last month. The new figures are a huge increase from previously reported information on the virus, and follows global criticism of the country's coronavirus data. Cases have surged since Beijing abruptly ended its strict anti-virus measures of frequent testing, travel curbs and mass lockdowns after mass widespread protests in late November.



LISTEN TO
korean_140123_headline news.mp3 image

SBS 한국어 뉴스: 2023년 1월 14일 토요일

SBS Korean

14/01/202304:16
Share

Latest podcast episodes

kimberley locals.jpg

SBS Korean News on 8 January, Sunday

new trends 2023.jpg

[K-Trends Exploration] New trends in Korea in the new year

Christmas tree in Martin Place

SBS Korean News: Sunday, 25 December 2022

Tom Glover of Melbourne goalkeeper.jpg

SBS Korean News: 18 December 2022, Sunday