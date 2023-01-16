SBS Korean News on 22 January 2023, Sunday

News Headlines Local hope Alex de Minaur to face Novak Djokovic in Australian Open fourth round on Monday

Djokovic wins but Murray loses at Australian Open

NSW Labor to give priority to consultation over the contents of a treaty with indigenous communities

Federal government's energy price cap grilled in criticism by the opposition

“Support for the planned referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament wanes.”

Australia celebrates LNY nationwide

호주 테니스의 새 희망 알렉스 디 미노어가 호주호픈 테니스니 대회 남자 단식 3회전에서 프랑스의 신예 벤자민 본지를 꺾고 16강에 진출했다.



Local hope Alex de Minaur faces the daunting task of playing nine-time champion Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open fourth round, after both booked their berths in the last 16 with straight-sets wins.





In front of a partisan crowd on Rod Laver Arena, de Minaur advanced to the second week of the season-opening major via a 7-6 (7/0), 6-2, 6-1 win over unseeded Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in two hours and eight minutes on Saturday afternoon.





While Bonzi proved no match for de Minaur, Djokovic will be a step up in class after the Serbian defeated former world number three Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 6-4 in the evening session.





It is the 15th time that 35-year-old Djokovic has made the fourth round at Melbourne Park as he bids for a 10th singles crown.







Source: AAP, ABACA / AAP Image/ Dubreuil Corinne/ABACA



New South Wales Labor says it will not try to decide the contents of a treaty with the state's Indigenous communities that it will start working towards if it wins the election in March.





Labor leader Chris Minns has promised to start the consultation process after the federal referendum on the Voice to Parliament, regardless of that result.





Mr Minns says New South Wales remains an outlier on treaty discussions despite its high Indigenous population.







The federal Opposition has continued to attack the government's energy price cap, saying international developments can explain a forecasted drop in wholesale gas prices - and not Labor policy.





Treasury data compiled from before and after the December intervention indicates that prices are expected to drop by around a third across several states in Australia.





Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen has declared those forecasts suggest the cap is working as intended, even though it will still take some time to flow through to retail prices and therefore household bills.





The federal opposition's Indigenous affairs spokesman says his support for the planned referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament is starting to wane.





Liberal MP Julian Leeser has told a Young Liberals national conference in Sydney [[Sat 21 Jan]] that the government is losing supporters 'daily' by the way in which they are handling the referendum - and are also in danger of losing him.





He said he wants to see more detail before a referendum is held in the second half of this year.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said it would be the role of MPs in parliament to work on the details of the draft legislation, in the event of a successful referendum result.





Australia's Home Affairs Minister has marked the Lunar New Year with a personalised greeting on social media.





The Lunar New Year is being observed today [[Sun 22 Jan]] as the beginning of a lunar calendar where the months are moon cycles.





It is considered the most important holiday in China, and is also widely celebrated in South Korea, Vietnam, and other countries that have a large overseas Chinese population.



