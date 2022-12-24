SBS Korean

SBS Korean News: Sunday, 25 December 2022

Christmas tree in Martin Place

Christmas tree in Martin Place Credit: timeout sydney

Published 25 December 2022 at 11:30am
By SBS Korean
Presented by Yang J. Joo
Available in other languages

News headlines
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expresses thanks to emergency responders and defence personnel servicing the community over the festive season
  • Charity Wesley Mission: Cost of living pressures and rising rents make Christmas a tough and painful time for a number of Australians
  • Russia re-intensifies the bombing of Ukraine on the Christmas eve
  • Clashes in Paris after three people killed in shooting at Kurdish centre
  • Residents in South Australia brace themselves to see the full extent of the damage from rising floodwaters

LISTEN TO
korean_241222_headline news.mp3 image

SBS 한국어 뉴스: 2022년 12월 24일 토요일

SBS Korean

24/12/202204:06
