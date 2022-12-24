SBS Korean News: Sunday, 25 December 2022

News headlines
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expresses thanks to emergency responders and defence personnel servicing the community over the festive season
- Charity Wesley Mission: Cost of living pressures and rising rents make Christmas a tough and painful time for a number of Australians
- Russia re-intensifies the bombing of Ukraine on the Christmas eve
- Clashes in Paris after three people killed in shooting at Kurdish centre
- Residents in South Australia brace themselves to see the full extent of the damage from rising floodwaters
SBS 한국어 뉴스: 2022년 12월 24일 토요일
24/12/2022