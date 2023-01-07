SBS Korean News on 8 January, Sunday

Available in other languages

NSW far-west faces a severe flood

Federal Government pledges to offer full-scale assistance for WA

A renowned drag racer dies during a fatal crash

Russia accused of breaking its own ceasefire

Newly elected Speaker of the US lower house Kevin McCarthy signals a hardline policy towards China

A six-year-old boy in the United States has shot a teacher after an altercation

New South Wales premier Dominic Perrottet [perra-tay]] warned that there remains a "long journey ahead" for flood-affected communities in his state's far-west.







Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the federal government is prepared to offer "whatever support is requested" by the Western Australian government to address flood-affected areas.







A professional drag racer has died during a fatal crash at a high-profile Queensland racing event.





Ukraine has accused Russia of breaking its own ceasefire after attacks were reported in at least seven regions in Eastern and Southern Ukraine.







Republican Kevin McCarthy thanked former president Donald Trump for his support after securing the Speaker of the House position in his 15th attempt. After a chaotic week for House Republicans in the U-S congress, they elected Mr McCarthy in a late-night ballot with 216 votes out of 434 voting representatives.







Police say a six-year-old boy in the United States has deliberately brought a gun to school and shot a teacher after an altercation in a Year One classroom.



