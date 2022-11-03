SBS Korean

The government has revealed the progress made in tackling the 'massive' visa backlog. What happens next?

SBS Korean

2022-10-14_10-16-45.png

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles (left) says planned policy changes would "streamline" temporary visa processing and result in fewer applications in the backlog. Source: AAP, SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 November 2022 at 8:20am
By David Aidone
Presented by Sophia Hong, Justin Sungil Park
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The immigration minister has revealed where the visa backlog now stands. Here's how the government plans to further tackle the issue.

Published 4 November 2022 at 8:20am
By David Aidone
Presented by Sophia Hong, Justin Sungil Park
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

윤 대통령 "서울 한복판 비극, 정말 참담"

South Korea's Yoon declares national mourning period over stampede...death number rises to 151

분주한 이태원 사고현장

SBS Korean News: 30 October, Sunday

BUDGET 2022 WINNERS LOOSERS HEADER.jpg

Federal budget: Who are the winners and losers?

Sachet sticks for coffee mix . Sugar package mockup for coffee and tea, food product blank paper pack. Vector sugar container isolated on white

[K-Trends Exploration] ‘Coffee’ of Koreans, by Koreans, and for 'all'