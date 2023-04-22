Thinking of going green? You could get government help through cash and discounts

A fanned out pile of Australian money next to a power metre.

As energy prices continue to rise, Australians are being reminded to consider how to improve the energy efficiency in their homes. Source: Getty / MarkPiovesan

Looking to live a more energy-efficient lifestyle? These schemes can save you money.

Key Points
  • Some Australians can get an interest free loans to help them buy an electric vehicle.
  • Certain households may be eligible to have a 3-kilowatt solar system installed at no cost.
  • Rebates are in place for landlords to install solar into their rentals in some places.
With Australians bracing themselves for another surge in power prices
in the coming months

, householders are being reminded of various incentives offered by state governments to reduce their bills and greenhouse gas emissions at the same time.

Across the country, state and territory governments operate a variety of schemes to encourage people to use solar power.

Here’s
how to make the most of them.
