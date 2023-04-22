Thinking of going green? You could get government help through cash and discounts

Key Points Some Australians can get an interest free loans to help them buy an electric vehicle.

Certain households may be eligible to have a 3-kilowatt solar system installed at no cost.

Rebates are in place for landlords to install solar into their rentals in some places.

With Australians bracing themselves for another surge in power prices in the coming months



, householders are being reminded of various incentives offered by state governments to reduce their bills and greenhouse gas emissions at the same time.





Across the country, state and territory governments operate a variety of schemes to encourage people to use solar power.



