"올해는 한국 전쟁 휴전 협정 70주년이 되는 해"

Text:





"Korean War Memorial in Western Australia"





Just five years after the Second World War, Australia was “called to arms” to fight in a foreign country, Korea. The Australian Government under Prime Minister Robert Menzies immediately offered military assistance to the United Nations Security Council.





From 25 June 1950 until 27 July 1953, over 17,164 Australians in the Army, Navy and Air Force served as part of the United Nations (UN) multinational force, defending South Korea from the Communist forces of North Korea.



Perth Korean War Memorial Committe





The campaign for the establishment of a Korean War Memorial at Kings Park began with a small working group created in 2018.





The Gapyeong Stone





The stone is from the area where the Battle of Kapyong took place. It was a critical year for the Korean War and the men of the 3RAR showed great courage in this significant battle.





Memorial Project major funding & support



Australian Federal Government $120,000

WA State Government $150,000

Korean Government $500,000

The City of Gapyeong $100,000 (Gapyeong Stone)

Ongoing Legacy





Kings Park will always be a place which attracts Western Australian families and international visitors alike.





It is an appropriate place for memorials which honour our veterans and brings visitors to enjoy the community amenity available to them. The Perth Korean War Memorial Project will reactivate the Tobruk Precinct and adjoining community space.



