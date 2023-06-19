은행 계좌 개설하기 | 라일라와 지아드 | 에피소드 2

Learning notes 레벨: Easy

학습 목표: 호주 은행 계좌 이해하기

에피소드 2: 새로운 직장을 구하는 라일라가 은행 계좌를 개설합니다. 지아드는 은행에 가기 위해서 현금을 모읍니다.





‘라일라와 지아드’는 여러분의 영어 공부를 돕기 위해 만들어진 6부작 비디오 시리즈 입니다. 젊은 커플이 호주에서 자리를 잡아가는 과정을 통해서 영어를 공부하세요. 비디오를 본 후 에 아래 학습 과정을 수행합니다.



Transcript

Naomi: Getting a bank account.



Rami: Another straw.





Mariam: One more straw.





Rami: Where will I get one of them? Oh.





Mariam: Oh ice. Ice, ice, ice.





Rami: Ice, ice, ice.





Mariam: We've got to help these two get a bank account.





Ziad: Uncle, that is not an ice cube. Sorry.





Mariam: You guys really need to get an Australian bank account.





Leila: Oh. Yes. Actually, I need a local bank account for my new job.





Ziad: Tell him you want to be paid cash, Leila. Cash, always cash.





Leila: Better to have cash in a bank than frozen in a block of ice.





Rami: Unless, of course, you are planning on making me more cash cocktails.





Mariam: Most employers don't want to pay cash. Many people don't use cash, they tap their card or use their phone. Tap.





Leila: Okay, let's look at some banks. Ziad, find all our cash.





Ziad: Leila, I don't like all this tippy tapping. The freezer cash stays. Just in case, you know, like...





Rami: More cash cocktails?





Ziad: Exactly, Uncle.





Mariam: Now, let's find one and see what forms of ID they need.





Leila: ID?





Mariam: Identification, to prove who you are. You just need to go down there with your two passports and some phone bills with this address on them.





Rami: Uh, I think I should drive you to the bank.





Ziad: Yallah Uncle, let's go. Can we stop for a meat pie?





Rami: Yes, have you got any cash?





Ziad: Little bit.



Ziad: First working week done. Congrats my little Aussie.





Leila: You've got mail.





Ziad: What's this? A love letter? Oh you have one too.



Naomi: After showing some ID, identification, they got their account and later the bank sent them their cards. Their cash is now in the bank.



So earlier, Ziad was all like. And now he's all like, bleep. All the bleeps.







EAL framework units

