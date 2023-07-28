'끓어오르는 지구 온도'… 전 세계 극단적 기후 속출

Key Points
- 유엔 사무총장은 "끓어오르는 지구”가 도래했다고 밝혔다
- 이 같은 경고는 기후 관측 기관들이 올 7월이 세계에서 역대 가장 더운 달이 될 것이라고 예측한 가운데 나온 것이다
- 전 세계적으로 일부 지역에서는 산불이 맹위를 떨치고 있고, 다른 지역에서는 홍수가 발생하고 있다
기상학자들이 올 2023년 7월이 세계에서 가장 더운 달이 될 것이라고 밝힌 가운데 안토니오 구테흐스 유엔 사무총장도 역대 가장 더운 달이 될 것이라고 밝혔다.
유엔 세계 기상 기구(WMO)와 유럽 연합의 코페르니쿠스 기후 변화 서비스도 공동 성명을 통해 2023년 7월이 기록을 경신할 가능성이 매우 높다고 예상했다.
구테흐스 사무총장은 "이달 말까지 기다릴 필요도 없다. 기후 변화가 다가오고 있고, 무서운 일이며 이제 시작일 뿐"이라고 경고했다.
"지구 온난화(global warming)의 시대는 끝났습니다. 지구가 끓어오르는(global boiling) 시대가 왔습니다.”
유럽연합 자료에 따르면 이달 평균 지구 온도는 174년 관측 기록 중 가장 높았던 2019년 7월보다 최소 0.2C 더 높을 것으로 예상된다.
United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres says July 2023 is set to upend previous heat benchmarks. Source: AAP
2023년 7월 기온은 산업화 시대 이전 평균보다는 약 1.5C 높은 것으로 추정된다.
WMO는 7월의 첫 3주 간의 기온이 기록상 가장 따뜻했다고 확인했다.
Locals trying to extinguish a wildfire burning in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece. Source: AAP, AP / Petros Giannakouris
A firefighting helicopter drops water during a fire that broke out in the town of Lamia, Greece, on Wednesday. Source: AAP, EPA / Aris Martakos
펜실베니아 대학의 기후 과학자 마이클 맨은 이 패턴에 대해 언급하면서 ”7월 중순이 역대 최고로 뜨거운 달이 될 것이라는 것이 분명하다”며 인간이 "화석 연료를 태우는 한 계속 따뜻해질 것”이라고 부연했다.
People evacuate by boat during a wildfire at Nea Anchialos, near Volos, Greece on Thursday. Source: AAP, EPA / Ikonomou Vassilis
While some parts of the world burned in July, others experienced heavy rains and floods. Pictured here is a rescue workers and their dog at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rain in Yecheon, South Korea on 16 July. Source: AAP, AP / Yun Kwan-shick
Nagma Rani mops the floor of her house that was inundated by floodwater from River Hindon following excessive rains, in Greater Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, on Thursday. Source: AAP, AP / Altaf Qadri
보통 7월의 지구 평균 기온은 남반구 겨울을 포함해 약 16도다.
Motorcyclists drive and people wade through a flooded roadway caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, on Wednesday. Source: AAP, AP / K.M. Chaudary
그러나 이번 7월에는 약 17도까지 치솟았다.
China has been experiencing sweltering heating. Temperatures in a northwest China township soared as high as 52.2C, breaking a record in the country. Source: AAP / Andy Wong/AP
A plastics factory on fire during a wildfire at Sesklo village, in Volos, Greece, on Tuesday. Source: AAP, EPA / Ikonomou Vassilis
Forest guards contain a fire that was reaching nearby houses in Castellammare, Trapani, on the Italian island of Sicily on Tuesday. Source: Getty, LightRocket / SOPA Images
역대 최고 기온으로 인해 곳곳에서 발생한 재해
7월 더위(의 영향은 전 세계에서 볼 수 있었다.
그리스 로도스 섬의 산불(로 인해 수천 명의 관광객들이 대피했고 미국 남서부 전역에서는 타는 듯한 더위를 겪었다.
중국 북서부 지역의 기온은 최고 52.2도까지 치솟아 중국 최고 기온을 경신했다.
Flames from the Donnie Creek wildfire burn along a ridge top north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada, on 2 July. Source: AAP, AP / Noah Berger
A torched house and car in the town of Oliveri in the province of Messina, Sicily, on Wednesday, after an overnight fire raged across the district. Source: Getty, AFP / Giovanna Isolino
Vehicles and debris swept away from flooding are seen in the city of Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, Japan, on 10 July. Source: Getty, AFP / Kazuhiro Nogi
France, Spain, Germany, and Poland have sizzled under a major heatwave. In this picture, children cool off and play at a fountain in Madrid, Spain. Source: Getty / Pablo Blazquez Dominguez
이탈리아 시칠리아 섬에서는 수은주가 40도 중반까지 오르는 등 프랑스와 스페인, 독일, 폴란드 등이 큰 폭염 속에서 활활 타오르는 동안 캐나다에서 발생한 산불은 전례 없는 속도로 타올랐다.
It's not just humans who are suffering in the New York City heat. Source: Getty / Ed Jones/AFP
미국에서 호주에 이르기까지 해안선을 따라 해양 폭염으로 인해 산호초가 고사할 우려가 커지고 있다.
한편, 기록적인 강우로 한국을 비롯해 일본, 인도 그리고 파키스탄에 홍수가 발생했다.