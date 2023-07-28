'끓어오르는 지구 온도'… 전 세계 극단적 기후 속출

올 7월은 세계에서 가장 더운 달로 기록될 것으로 보이는 가운데 유엔 사무총장은 지구 온난화(global warming) 시대는 가고 "지구가 끓어오르는(global boiling) 시대”가 도래했다고 발표했다.

A composite image of a man in a flooded street, a man running from a fire, and a girl playing in a water fountain

The global mean temperature for July is normally about 16C, but this month it has surged to about 17C. Source: AAP, Getty

Key Points
  • 유엔 사무총장은 "끓어오르는 지구”가 도래했다고 밝혔다
  • 이 같은 경고는 기후 관측 기관들이 올 7월이 세계에서 역대 가장 더운 달이 될 것이라고 예측한 가운데 나온 것이다
  • 전 세계적으로 일부 지역에서는 산불이 맹위를 떨치고 있고, 다른 지역에서는 홍수가 발생하고 있다
기상학자들이 올 2023년 7월이 세계에서 가장 더운 달이 될 것이라고 밝힌 가운데 안토니오 구테흐스 유엔 사무총장도 역대 가장 더운 달이 될 것이라고 밝혔다.

유엔 세계 기상 기구(WMO)와 유럽 연합의 코페르니쿠스 기후 변화 서비스도 공동 성명을 통해 2023년 7월이 기록을 경신할 가능성이 매우 높다고 예상했다.

구테흐스 사무총장은 "이달 말까지 기다릴 필요도 없다. 기후 변화가 다가오고 있고, 무서운 일이며 이제 시작일 뿐"이라고 경고했다.

"지구 온난화(global warming)의 시대는 끝났습니다. 지구가 끓어오르는(global boiling) 시대가 왔습니다.”
A man standing on stage.
United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres says July 2023 is set to upend previous heat benchmarks. Source: AAP
유럽연합 자료에 따르면 이달 평균 지구 온도는 174년 관측 기록 중 가장 높았던 2019년 7월보다 최소 0.2C 더 높을 것으로 예상된다.

2023년 7월 기온은 산업화 시대 이전 평균보다는 약 1.5C 높은 것으로 추정된다.

WMO는 7월의 첫 3주 간의 기온이 기록상 가장 따뜻했다고 확인했다.
A line graph showing the hottest earth temperatures
Men attempting to extinguish a fire.
Locals trying to extinguish a wildfire burning in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece. Source: AAP, AP / Petros Giannakouris
A firefighting helicopter drops water on a fire.
A firefighting helicopter drops water during a fire that broke out in the town of Lamia, Greece, on Wednesday. Source: AAP, EPA / Aris Martakos
People boarding a small boat.
People evacuate by boat during a wildfire at Nea Anchialos, near Volos, Greece on Thursday. Source: AAP, EPA / Ikonomou Vassilis
펜실베니아 대학의 기후 과학자 마이클 맨은 이 패턴에 대해 언급하면서 ”7월 중순이 역대 최고로 뜨거운 달이 될 것이라는 것이 분명하다”며 인간이 "화석 연료를 태우는 한 계속 따뜻해질 것”이라고 부연했다.
A line graph showing ocean surface temperatures
A person and a dog walking through mud.
While some parts of the world burned in July, others experienced heavy rains and floods. Pictured here is a rescue workers and their dog at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rain in Yecheon, South Korea on 16 July. Source: AAP, AP / Yun Kwan-shick
A woman mopping the floor of her flooded house.
Nagma Rani mops the floor of her house that was inundated by floodwater from River Hindon following excessive rains, in Greater Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, on Thursday. Source: AAP, AP / Altaf Qadri
People walking through floodwater.
Motorcyclists drive and people wade through a flooded roadway caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, on Wednesday. Source: AAP, AP / K.M. Chaudary
보통 7월의 지구 평균 기온은 남반구 겨울을 포함해 약 16도다.

그러나 이번 7월에는 약 17도까지 치솟았다.
A line graph showing average global temperatures rising
A line graph showing the rate of ice sheet melting in Greenland
A Chinese man holding a yellow fan to his head
China has been experiencing sweltering heating. Temperatures in a northwest China township soared as high as 52.2C, breaking a record in the country. Source: AAP / Andy Wong/AP
A factory on fire.
A plastics factory on fire during a wildfire at Sesklo village, in Volos, Greece, on Tuesday. Source: AAP, EPA / Ikonomou Vassilis
Firefighters working to extinguish a fire.
Forest guards contain a fire that was reaching nearby houses in Castellammare, Trapani, on the Italian island of Sicily on Tuesday. Source: Getty, LightRocket / SOPA Images

역대 최고 기온으로 인해 곳곳에서 발생한 재해

7월 더위(
July's heat)
의 영향은 전 세계에서 볼 수 있었다.

그리스 로도스 섬의 산불(
wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes)
로 인해 수천 명의 관광객들이 대피했고 미국 남서부 전역에서는 타는 듯한 더위를 겪었다.

중국 북서부 지역의 기온은 최고 52.2도까지 치솟아 중국 최고 기온을 경신했다.
Trees on fire.
Flames from the Donnie Creek wildfire burn along a ridge top north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada, on 2 July. Source: AAP, AP / Noah Berger
A torched house and car.
A torched house and car in the town of Oliveri in the province of Messina, Sicily, on Wednesday, after an overnight fire raged across the district. Source: Getty, AFP / Giovanna Isolino
Fallen trees, debris, a vehicle on its side and inundated houses amid a flooded scene.
Vehicles and debris swept away from flooding are seen in the city of Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, Japan, on 10 July. Source: Getty, AFP / Kazuhiro Nogi
Children playing in a fountain
France, Spain, Germany, and Poland have sizzled under a major heatwave. In this picture, children cool off and play at a fountain in Madrid, Spain. Source: Getty / Pablo Blazquez Dominguez
Children play with a dog in a water fountain
It's not just humans who are suffering in the New York City heat. Source: Getty / Ed Jones/AFP
이탈리아 시칠리아 섬에서는 수은주가 40도 중반까지 오르는 등 프랑스와 스페인, 독일, 폴란드 등이 큰 폭염 속에서 활활 타오르는 동안 캐나다에서 발생한 산불은 전례 없는 속도로 타올랐다.

미국에서 호주에 이르기까지 해안선을 따라 해양 폭염으로 인해 산호초가 고사할 우려가 커지고 있다.

한편, 기록적인 강우로 한국을 비롯해 일본, 인도 그리고 파키스탄에 홍수가 발생했다.
READ MORE

바이든, “기후 변화는 '실존적 위협'”

호주인들이 더 빠르고 간편한 세금 자가 신고 방식을 덜 선호하는 이유

Share
Published 28 July 2023 7:17pm
By AAP-SBS
Presented by Sophia Hong
Source: AAP, SBS
Available in other languages

Share this with family and friends