“설날 어디갈까?”… 2023 호주 전역, 음력설 행사 총정리

뉴사우스웨일스

1월 20일, 오후 5시 30분-7시



1월 21일, 오후 2시 30분-4시



주시드니한국문화원(Ground Floor, 255 Elizabeth St, Sydney)



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.





2월 2일, 오후 6시-7시30분



2월 3일, 오후 4시-5시 30분



주시드니한국문화원 (Ground Floor, 255 Elizabeth st, Sydney NSW)



프로그램: 한복 입기, 메이크업 튜토리얼, 헤어 튜토리얼, 한옥에서 사진 촬영, 전통 간식 시식



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.





윌로비 시티 카운슬이 주최하는 음력설 축제



토끼풍선 찾기 (1월 18일- 2월 12일): 채스우드 CBD

음력설 코미디쇼(1월 28일 토요일): 채스우드 콩코스 콘서트홀

이너 엣지 드리프팅 전시회(1월 18일- 2월 12일): 채스우드 더 콩코스 내 윌로비 아트스페이스가 주관하는 전시회

‘동양이 서양을 만나다’ 야외 공연(1월 29일 일요일): 채스우드 오발운동장(Chatswood Oval)

레전드와 연등 (2월 4일 토요일)

저녁노을 연등 퍼레이드(2월5일 일요일): 채스우드 플레이스(Chatswood Place)- 빅토리아 에비뉴(Victoria Avenue)- 채스우드 몰(Chatswood Mall)

음악가 텐진 초에갈(Tenzin Choegyal)과 피닉스 콜렉티브 콰르텟(Phoenix Collective Quartet) 일요일 공연 (2월 5일 일요일)

아시안계 아티스트 밀란 링(Milan Ling), 여(Yeo), 레인보우 챈(Rainbow Chan) 공연(2월10일 금요일)

We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Cammeraygal land that this event takes place.

1월 28일(토) 오전 8시-오후5시



1월 2일(일) 오전 8시30분-오후3시



Cockle Bay Wharf, Darling Park, Sydney 2000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.





1월 21일(토) 오후 1시-1시 30분



1월 22일(일) 오후 2시-2시 30분



Market City Shopping Centre, 9-13 Hay St, Haymarket NSW 2000, Australia



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.





1월 21일(토) 오후 5시-10시



Chinatown, Dixon St, Haymarket 2000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.





1월 21일(토)~2월 5일)일)



월요일~목요일: 낮 12시에서 오후 1시



금요일~일요일: 오후 7시 30분-8시 30분



Dixon St, Sydney 2000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.





2월 4일(토) 오후 3시-9시



Eastwood Oval, Eastwood 2122



We acknowledge the Wattamattagal people and the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.





1월 21일(토) 오후4시-9시



Parramatta Square & Centenary Square, Parramatta 2150



We acknowledge the Barramattagal people and the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.





1월 21일(토)~1월 29일(일)



Parramatta Square & Centenary Square, Parramatta 2150



We acknowledge the Barramattagal people and the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.





1월 22일(일) 오전 11시-오후 4시



1월 24일(화) 오전 11시30분-오후 1시30분



1월 25일(수) 오전10시-오전11시30분



1월 26일(목) 낮12시-12시15분



Cornwallis St, Eveleigh 2015





1월 28일(토)



거리 스톨: 낮 12시-오후9시



Forest Road, Hurstville 2220



허스트빌 플라자 라이브 공연: 오후 3시-8시



Hurstville Plaza, 296 Forest Rd, Hurstville 2220



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Bidjigal land that this event takes place.





2월 3일(금) 오후 5시-9시



St Ives Village Green, Memorial Ave, St Ives 2075





2월 4일(토) 오전 11시-오후 8시



Freedom Plaza, Dutton Ln & Arthur St, Cabramatta 2166



We acknowledge the Cabrogal people and the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.





2월 4일(토) 오후 5시-9시



Anzac Mall, Campsie 2194



빅토리아

1월 20일 오후5시-새벽 1시



1월 21일(토)



Queensbridge Square, 3 Queens Bridge St, Southbank 3006





1월 21일(토) 오전 10시-오후11시



Melbourne Museum, 11 Nicholson St, Carlton 3053



Paid entry for adults and seniors





1월 21일(토) 오후 7시



Golden Dragon Museum, 11 Bridge St, Bendigo 3550



We acknowledge the Dja Dja Wurrung and Taungurung people, and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





1월 22일(일) 오전 9시30분-낮12시30분



Buddhist Society Victoria (BSV) Buddhaloka Centre, 71 Darling Rd, Malvern East 3145





1월 22일(일) 오전 9시30분-낮1시30분



Federation Square, Swanston St & Flinders St, Melbourne 3000



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





1월 22일(일) 오전 10시-오후2시



Queen Victoria Market, Queen St, Melbourne 3000



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





1월 22일(일) 오전 10시-오후9시



Chinatown Melbourne, Little Bourke St, Melbourne 3000



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





1월 22일(일) 오전10시-오후5시



National Gallery of Victoria, 180 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne 3006



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





1월 28일(토) 오전 11시- 밤12시



Main St / Market St / Whitehorse Rd, Box Hill 3128



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





1월 29일(일) 오전 10시-오후2시



Queen Victoria Market, Queen St, Melbourne 3000



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





2월 5일(일) 오전11시-오후5시



Kingsway, Glen Waverley 3150





2월 5일(일) 낮12시-오후10시



Richmond 3121



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





2월 12일(일) 낮12시-오후10시



Hampshire Rd, Sunshine 3020



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





2월 19일(일) 오전9시-오후4시



Harbour Esplanade, Victoria Harbour Promenade, Docklands 3008



퀸즐랜드

주시드니한국문화원 브리즈아시아 페스티벌과 연계



2023년 2월 11일 오후 6시 30분



Southbank Piazza, South Brisbane (410 Stanley St, South Brisbane QLD 4101)





1월 21일(토) 오후4시-9시



Brunswick Street Mall, Fortitude Valley 4006



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Turrbal and Yuggera land that this event takes place.





1월 22일(일) 오후3시-8시



Gold Coast Chinatown, Davenport St & Young St, Southport 4215





1월 28일(토) 오전 9시-오후4시



T E Peters Parklands, 23 T E Peters Dr, Broadbeach Waters 4218





2월 3일(금) 오후6시-11시59분



Fortitude Music Hall, 312-318 Brunswick St, Fortitude Valley 4006



Registration essential



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Turrbal and Yuggera land that this event takes place.





2월 4일(토) 오전11시-오후5시



Burnett Ln, Brisbane 4000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Turrbal and Yuggera land that this event takes place.





2월 4일(토) 오후3시-8시



Caboolture Town Square, 4 Hasking St, Caboolture 4510





2월 4일(토) 오후5시30분-8시30분



Sunnybank Plaza, Cnr Mains Rd & McCullough St, Sunnybank 4109





2월 10일(금) 오후 5시 30분-9시



South Bank Piazza, 410 Stanley St, South Brisbane 4101





2월 26일(금) 오후5시30분-오후7시30분



Esplanade Lagoon – Western Events Lawn, 52 Esplanade, Cairns City 4870



남호주

1월 28일(토) 오전9시-오후10시



Gouger St and Moonta St, Chinatown, Adelaide 5000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Kaurna land that this event takes place.





태즈매니아

1월 22일(일) 오전10시-오후4시



Parliament House, 1 Salamanca Pl, Hobart 7000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the palawa land that this event takes place.



서호주

1월 29일(일) 낮 12시-오후9시



James and Lake Sts, and Northbridge Piazza,142 Lake St, Northbridge 6003



1월 29일(일) 낮 12시-오후7시



Yagan Square, Cnr Wellington St and William St, Perth 6000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Whadjuk Noongar land that this event takes place.



ACT

1월 21일(토) 오후1시-11시



Woolley St, Dickson 2602



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Ngunnawal and Ngambri Country that this event takes place.





1월 28일(토) 오후4시-5시

