북한, 동해상에 탄도미사일 2발 발사

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a strategic cruise missile launching drill staged at dawn in Kim Chaek City, North Hamgyong Province, North Korea, 23 February 2023 (issued 24 February 2023). According to KCNA, four 'Hwasal-2' strategic cruise missiles were fired towards the East Sea of Korea 'after traveling the 2,000km-long elliptical and eight-shaped flight orbits for 10,208 seconds to 10,224 seconds'. EPA/KCNA /AAP Image Credit: KCNA/EPA