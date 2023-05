NSW, Vic 주총리 ‘이례적으로 호주중앙은행 금리 인상 결정 비판’

epa05451557 The signage of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is seen on the headquarters building in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 02 August 2016. The RBA, Australia's central bank, cut interest rates to a new historic low of 1.50 percent on 02 August, in response to low inflation and slow-moving economy. EPA/PAUL MILLER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT/2016-08-02 14:24:09/ Credit: PAUL MILLER/YNA