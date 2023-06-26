직장과 관련된 문자메시지| 라일라와 지아드 | 에피소드 3

Learning notes 레벨: Easy

여러가지 업무 형식을 배워본다

직장과 관련해 문자메시지 보내기

에피소드 3: 라일라가 근무 첫 주에 대한 급여 명세서를 받았습니다. 그녀는 풀타임 업무를 제안받았으며 문자로 답변을 해야 합니다.





‘라일라와 지아드’는 여러분의 영어 공부를 돕기 위해 만들어진 6부작 비디오 시리즈입니다. 젊은 커플이 호주에서 자리를 잡아가는 과정을 통해서 영어를 공부하세요. 비디오를 본 후 에 아래 학습 과정을 수행합니다.



Transcript

Naomi: Meet you at the movies after work.



Oh, sorry.



Texting about work.



Which was what I was just doing... important business.



———





Leila: Uh, what is a payslip?





Aunty: Mariam: You just got paid for your last week at work.





Leila: Oh





Ziad: We're rich!





Uncle Rami: Right, I'm baking a cake to celebrate.



Ta da!



It's tea cake!





Ziad: There's tea in the cake?





Leila: To have with tea. I think. Oh!



Thanks for your great work this week. We would like to offer you a full time position. Let us know if you are interested ASAP.





Ziad: Good work, habibi.



What is this ASAP? Always support Arabic people?





Aunty: Mariam: If only it meant that. No, it just means as soon as possible.



But going from part time work to full time work so quickly.



Great job. But we must respond.





Ziad: As soon as possible.





Aunty: Mariam: Have a go at the message and we can check it before you send it.





Leila: Sure, thank you.





Ziad: Mm. This cake is so good. And how do you say a little bit wet.





Aunty: Mariam: Moist?





Ziad: Yes, moist.



I like this word.





Aunty: Mariam: It is a good word for describing cake.





Ziad: You know, maybe I could eat cake full time. Maybe this would be my job.





Uncle Rami: Cake should be part time, I think.





Leila: Okay, enough cake talk. This is what I have.



Thank you. I would love to go full time. Send me hours that you would like me to work.





Aunty: Mariam: Hmm. Great, good start.





Ziad: But add emojis in there. You know, love hearts, some dollar symbols and maybe put a slice of cake in there too.





Aunty: Mariam: This is a text message for work so the less emojis the better. And love is a bit strong, try...



Thank you. A full time position would be great. Please send me the hours you would like me to work.





Uncle Rami: Sounds good, send it off.





Leila: Okay.





Ziad: You must be known for your moistness.





Aunty: Mariam: Yes, for his cake. Also, he is very sweaty.





Leila: Thank you.



———





Naomi: With Mariam's help Leila sent a text message, that was polite and positive and asked for a bit more information.



Mm. So moist!









