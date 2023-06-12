약국 방문하기 | 라일라와 지아드 | 에피소드 1

Learning notes 레벨: Easy

약국 방문을 위한 기본적인 영어 표현 배우기

약국에서의 상담을 위한 대화 요령을 배운다

에피소드1: 재채기를 하며 일어난 지아드가 약을 사기 위해 약국을 가야 합니다.





‘라일라와 지아드’는 여러분의 영어 공부를 돕기 위해 만들어진 6부작 비디오 시리즈 입니다. 젊은 커플이 호주에서 자리를 잡아가는 과정을 통해서 영어를 공부하세요. 비디오를 본 후 에 아래 학습 과정을 수행합니다.



Transcript

Naomi: Naomi here from the Department of Oz-Speak.



Visiting a pharmacy for advice.





Ziad: Leila.



Leila Habibi. I think I'm sick.





Leila: No, you're not.





Ziad: I think I have a fever.







Leila: You have hay fever. Hay fever!





Ziad: How can you be so sure?





Leila: Because last month you sneezed we went to see a doctor



And what did they tell you?





Ziad: Hay fever.





Leila: And what did the weather person on TV say about this week?





Ziad: Hay fever.





Leila: Are you starting to see a pattern?





Uncle Rami: Yallah, breakfast is ready.





Leila: Fabulous. This looks so good.





Uncle Rami: Ahh big breakfast. Aussie classic.



-Ziad





Leila: He's not feeling well.





Uncle Rami: What's the matter with you?





Leila: He has hay fever.



He wants to see a doctor.





Uncle Rami: Why?



You don't need to see a doctor for hay fever.



You go to the pharmacy and buy antihistamines.





Ziad: Anti-who? Hey I'm not anti anybody.





Uncle Rami: An-ti-hista-mines.



Very easy.



No prescription, just over-the-counter.





Ziad: Sounds good.





Chemist: Can I help you, sir?





Ziad: Ah yes. I'm looking for a pharmacy.





Chemist: We are a pharmacy.





Ziad: The sign says chemist.





Chemist: A pharmacy is a chemist, same thing.





Ziad: And a chemist is also a person?





Chemist: Yes, I am a person.





Ziad: Yes, you are a person.





Chemist: Is there something in particular that you're looking for?





Ziad: Ah yes... Anti...





Chemist: Antihistamine?





Ziad: Yes, antihistamine.





Chemist: Yes. We have those.



Will you be paying with cash or card today?





Ziad: Cash.



Cash, always cash.



Thank you mate.





Naomi: For common illnesses, such as hay fever



you can buy over-the-counter medicines at a pharmacy.



As Ziad discovered, pharmacies are also called chemists.



The word chemist can be used to describe a person.





Oh, sorry.



Hay fever. Oh, thank you.



Oh could you go to the pharmacy for me to get me some of those antihistamon?Antiwhostaho? Antihistory.



No one can say that word.



Something for the hay fever?



Thank you.







Credits

Produced by SBS in partnership with Melbourne Polytechnic (RTO Provider No. 3075)





Video production company: Studio Gilay



Director: James Hackett



Writers: Anthony Salame, Shiyan Zheng, James Hackett



Producer: Chloe Marshall







EAL framework units

'Visiting a pharmacy' video and activities can be used to support the following 22484VIC Certificate I EAL (Access) units:


