As I look out of the car window, I can’t really tell what is happening. People and snow cover the mountains. Where are we? Ruins of a town lie before me. The image is stuck in my mind, we are stuck. Our car cannot move, the traffic is jammed.

My mother who is six months pregnant, my four-year-old brother, Dilan, and I sit in the back seat; my father and a friend in the front.

Still in her work uniform, my mother’s tummy becomes a pillow for Dilan. There’s no food, no clean drinking water and no bathrooms, it’s like a nightmare. Sharing one potato cooked on a small open fire between three adults and two children is all the food we have.

Western media and aid helicopters hover above our heads, watching the exodus of people. From the ground we don’t know who they are, my mother holds tightly to my brother and I. Each time we think, that’s it - any second now we will die.

How did we end up in this nightmare?

All my life so far I’ve lived in wars.

I was born in 1981 into the eight-year war between Iran and Iraq - a war that was never discussed openly. Occasionally I would hear my family and close friends talking. But my efforts to find out more would always result in the same response, “Nothing, you shouldn’t be listening!” At the same time, I was aware of many things through my daily experiences. It was common for the army to be knocking at the door. Sometimes so hard it felt like our house would collapse. They would search for anything, anyone or any sign of opposition to Saddam Hussein and his Ba’athist regime.

By March 1991, with the Gulf War over, US President George Bush told Iraqis to “put Saddam aside”. So they did. Shia in southern Iraq and Kurds in the north rose up against Saddam’s regime.

We were hearing that the south of the country was now no longer under the Ba’athist rule. Every morning my father would wake up and listen to the fearless Kurdish radio.

Roza with her parents on her 3rd birthday.

Then on 12th March, Sulaimaniya, a city one hour from our home in Kirkuk, fell to Kurdish forces. It was unreal! I had thousands of questions to ask my parents about the situation, and this time they explained everything to me! Now I knew now why our people had been suppressed for decades. I was full of hope; I had dreams of a very exciting future.

Kurdish radio; Voice of the People of Kurdistan, was updating listeners around the clock about Kurdish victories, as they took control of more cities and towns in Iraqi Kurdistan.

But on 16th of March, 1991, Ali Hassan Al-Majeed – infamously known as Chemical Ali for his role in the poison gas attack on thousands of people in the Kurdish town of Halabja in 1988 – was put in control of Kirkuk’s security. He rounded up every male aged between 16 and 65 considered to be a security threat. Fortunately, not my father, as had slept at his abandoned workplace outside the city.

No one was allowed to leave their homes. Helicopters and planes controlled the skies and the army guarded every street. Simply looking out of a window could have resulted in being shot at. People were terrified and were running out of food. But at the same time, there was hope. If this was the price they had to pay to be free, then that was okay.

On 21st March, the day of Newroz, the Kurdish new year and national day, my city was finally freed by Kurdish Peshmerga forces – Saddam’s army mostly fled, but this freedom didn’t last long.

Soon things changed.

Regime loyalists went on an offensive to reclaim the cities. We knew we were not safe, we had to leave.

With my aunt, her husband and four kids we left with my family in one car.

Travelling through the central Kirkuk there were dead people everywhere, executed bodies lying in the dirt, bodies taken away had left fresh trails of blood on the ground. Their families rummaging through the dirt trying to scavenge a shoe or any clue to identify loved ones.

Travelling northward with warplanes bombing overhead we contemplated hiding in the bush like many others.

I remember two chickens starting to fly around inside the car. My aunt had secretly brought them along. My mother was angry, “we can’t fit in the car ourselves and you brought your chickens!” As kids, we found it hilarious and couldn’t stop laughing.

We travelled on to Sulaimaniya where we had relatives, and then on towards the mountains that have been the Kurds’ only true friend throughout their history, hence the Kurdish saying “no friends but the mountains.”

All roads leading to the borders of Iran and Turkey were jammed with traffic. By dawn, we were not even close to leaving the city. We saw a family friend and had to make room in the car. Many others with no transport were begging for a ride. That day I experienced what I never believed could happen let alone see with my own eyes.

Some women were giving birth in the back of pick up trucks, in tractors and even on the snow outside. Injured civilians including women and children were lying helplessly on the roadsides. Everyone was running to save their lives.