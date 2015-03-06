I found out about my Kurdish identity at seven years old: Dee Dogan
D. Dogan
Published 6 March 2015 at 6:20pm, updated 22 May 2020 at 5:29pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Miss Dogan, is currently studying her final year at Sydney International Film School. She arrived in Australia at the age of seven and that's when she found out about her Kurdish identity. Kurdish intro- English audio
