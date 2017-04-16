Journalist Yunus Onal sentenced by Turkish court for 6 years and 3 months
Published 16 April 2017 at 3:23pm, updated 16 April 2017 at 3:52pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Former editor of Bianet's online newspaper Kurdish section, Yunus Onal, has been sentenced to 6 years and 3 months prison in a court in Turkey. Hes charged with illegal group membership for dancing halay and attending some cultural events. Mr Onal fled to Sweden via Georgia in Russia and hes applying for asylum in Sweden. In this interview Mr Onal speaks about the reasons of his sentencing and the situation of freedom of press in Turkey.
