Kids Yoga and Healthy lunchbox: a workshop for families
Published 4 May 2018 at 8:22pm, updated 4 May 2018 at 8:32pm
By Roza Germian
In this segment we speak with fitness instructor and director of Athletic Zen fitness studio (in Sydney) Lana Mohammad about their upcoming workshop for families with young children that go through the daily struggle of preparing healthy lunchboxes that their kids would eat, as well as reducing screen time. The workshop will also focus on Yoga for kids and how can this affect children's well-being in more than one aspect of life. More information about this free event can be found here.
