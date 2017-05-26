Settlement Guide: How to get a contents insurance
Home invasion Source: Getty Images
Published 26 May 2017 at 7:38pm, updated 28 May 2017 at 12:16pm
By Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Fire, floods or burglary at your home could see you lose everything. This is why home and contents insurance exists. So, how do you find the best policy for your needs?
Published 26 May 2017 at 7:38pm, updated 28 May 2017 at 12:16pm
By Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share