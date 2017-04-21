Settlement Guide: The cultural diversity of Australia's Anzacs
Anzac Day Commemoration Source: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty
Published 21 April 2017 at 4:08pm, updated 21 April 2017 at 6:12pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Each year on the 25th of April we mark Anzac Day when we remember those who served and died in armed conflict.Anzac Day has become a symbol of Australias national identity.Anzacs means the soldiers of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps and included many Indigenous and multicultural servicemen and women.
