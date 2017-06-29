Settlement Guite: What parent visas are available in Aus
Published 29 June 2017 at 7:38pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:51am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang, Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
It makes sense for migrants who have built their lives in Australia to want their parents close-by.But getting a parent visa can take up to thirty years.However, some families who can afford it are willing to pay a higher price to speed up the process.
