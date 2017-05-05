The story of a successful businessman
Baban Dizayi Source: Supplied
Published 5 May 2017 at 6:58pm, updated 6 May 2017 at 8:23am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Baban Dizayi (Masters of Architecture) arrived in Australia in 2001 but it was difficult to find work in his field. So, to achieve his goal in life and continue in his field of building design he went back to university. Mr Dizayi is a successful businessman now owning his own company Avankar Design. We spoke to him about the difficulties when initially arriving in Australia and his achievements later on.

