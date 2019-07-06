Exclusive: Freed Yazidi boy reveals IS hell

SBS Kurdî

Lalish

Published 6 July 2019 at 1:02pm
By Mayada (May) Kordy Khalil
As the Yazidi community prepares to mark the fifth anniversary of so-called Islamic State's genocidal killing and abduction of thousands of Yazidis in Sinjar, SBS Kurdish talks to one Yazidi teenager, who spent five brutal years in captivity before being freed a month ago. He is now waiting to be reunited with his mother and siblings in Australia.

