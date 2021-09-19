Be waz lê hênanî konteratî jêrderyayî Firansî karîgerî hebuwe le ser sede ha pîşe

Adrian Smith,Managing Director at K-TIG with the company’s welding technology Source: SBS/Peta Doherty
Published 19 September 2021 at 2:47pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:34pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib, Peta Doherty
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Birryařî Australya bo dubare danustandinî rêkewtinî jêrderyayî atomî gûmanî xistuwe te ser pîşesazîyî drustkirdin le Başurî Australya. Dwarrojî 350 îş u karî taybet gûmanî le ser e, u sede ha pîşey biçûk tûş bûn, bellam hendêk derfet debînin le dahênanî naweçeyî bo şitî taze.
