Rênimayî Nishtecêbûn: Bekahênanî xizmetgûzarî botendurûstî mêshkî gringe bo penaberan
Refugee family Source: Getty Images
Published 16 June 2017 at 7:54pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:55am
By Audrey Bourget, Ildiko Dauda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ssallane be hezzaran penaberan degen be Australya. Zorbey kat ewan le ew willatane we dên ke cengî têdaye ûtûshî îshkence bûne. Misoger kirdinî ewey ke ew kesane bitwanin "healthcare" yan xizmetgûzarî tendusûstî bekar bihênin here gringe.
